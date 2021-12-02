HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 10 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3:02 p.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Petit larceny, 3:02 p.m. Tuesday, 1100 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Petit larceny, 9 p.m. Monday, 1100 block of 8th Street.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, midnight Nov. 27, 3400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Petit larceny, 8 p.m. Monday, unit block of 28th Street.
Breaking and entering, 5 p.m. Sunday, 700 block of Jackson Avenue.
Petit larceny, 1:46 p.m. Tuesday, 1100 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Found property, 1:27 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Malicious or unlawful assault, 11:28 a.m. Tuesday, 100 block of 6th Avenue.
Driving on a suspended or revoked license for miscellaneous reasons and persons prohibited from possessing firearms, 2:20 a.m. Tuesday, 2800 block of 4th Avenue.
Warrant service, midnight Monday, 1800 block of Adams Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
John Samuel Lowe, 64, was jailed at 5:50 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with malicious assault and wounding. Bond was $20,000.
Anthony Reynolds King, 38, was jailed at 11:20 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with being a fugitive from justice.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
