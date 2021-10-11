HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 13 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 1:03 a.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Paraphernalia, 1:03 a.m. Monday, 400 block of 7th Street.
Paraphernalia, 10:15 a.m. Friday, 600 block of 5th Avenue.
Deceased person, 8 a.m. Sunday, 1500 block of Monroe Avenue.
Battery, 3:40 p.m. Sunday, 600 block of 4th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 3 p.m. Saturday, 1400 block of 9th Avenue.
Intoxication or drinking in public places and disorderly conduct, 1:49 p.m. Sunday, 1600 block of Medical Center Drive.
Destruction of property and breaking and entering an auto, 9:54 p.m. Saturday, 1400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Stolen auto, 11 p.m. Saturday, 800 block of 2nd Street.
Warrant service and trespassing, 9:40 a.m. Sunday, 1800 block of Kite Avenue.
Petit larceny, battery and grand larceny, 4:45 a.m. Sunday, 1100 block of 4th Avenue.
Domestic battery and strangulation, 2:40 a.m. Sunday, 1700 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 4:12 a.m. Sunday, 2300 block of 9th Avenue.
Receiving and transferring stolen goods, hit and run with injury and malicious or unlawful assault, 2:57 a.m. Sunday, 800 block of 7th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Desirea Kaylee Turner, 19, was jailed at 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with hit and run with injury, possession of a controlled substance, receiving or transferring stolen property, no proof of insurance and malicious assault. Bond was not set.
Joanna Sue McCann, 35, was jailed at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged her with first-degree or attempted first-degree robbery with weapons, burglary, destruction of property and conspiracy. Bond was not set.
Maurice Minter, 35, was jailed at 4 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Chad Thomas Withrow, 44, was jailed at 9:35 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with third-offense driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI, no insurance, no registration, DUI with drugs and driving suspended. Bond was $5,000.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
