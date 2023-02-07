HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported six incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 5:50 p.m. Sunday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Shoplifting, 5:50 p.m. Sunday, 3100 block of Route 60.
Possession of controlled substance, 4:02 p.m. Sunday, near the corner of 9th Street and 6th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 1 a.m. Sunday, unit block of Oakwood Road.
Destruction of property, breaking and entering, noon Jan. 29, 600 block of Virginia Road.
Disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer, battery of a police officer, fire fighter or EMS, 4:19 a.m. Sunday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
Malicious or unlawful assault, 11:50 p.m. Saturday, 1500 block of Jefferson Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:
Johnathon A. Harr, 31, was jailed at 12:20 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Harr with being a fugitive from bond. Bond was not set.
Ellen Marie Mitchell, 41, was jailed at 5 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Mitchell with grand larceny and driving under the influence. Bond was set at $25,000.
Kelly Dawn Winter, 49, was jailed at 9:17 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Winter with terroristic threats, public intoxication, obstructing an officer, fingerprint refusal and disorderly conduct. Bond was set at $50,000.
Jacob Ryan Burn, 21, was jailed at 7:20 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged Burn with grand larceny and breaking and entering. Bond was not set.
