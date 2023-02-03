HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported six incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 2:58 a.m. Friday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Malicious or unlawful assault, first-degree robbery, 2:58 a.m. Friday, near the corner of 25th Street and 10th Avenue.
Fraud and related activity in connection with access devices, 8:30 p.m. Thursday, 800 block of 8th Street.
Shoplifting, 7:13 p.m. Thursday, 100 block of 4th Avenue.
Battery, 1:30 a.m. Thursday, 800 block of 9th Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 6 p.m. Tuesday, 2100 block of 3rd Avenue.
Information report, 9:38 a.m. May 26, 800 block of 5th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Kermit Gene Adkins, 42, was jailed at 6:50 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Adkins with sexual abuse by parent, guardian, custodian or person of trust. Bond was set at $50,000 cash-only.
Chad Lucas Baisden, 27, was jailed at 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Baisden with wanton endangerment, prohibited person with a firearm and domestic assault. Bond was set at $25,000 cash-only.
Amanda Grisham Price, 36, was jailed at 2 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Price with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Brandon Scott Price, 31, was jailed at 2 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Price with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
