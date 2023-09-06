HOMETOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia State Police on Monday arrested a Poca, West Virginia, man who was accused in the sexual assault of a juvenile in 2016.
According to the criminal complaint filed in Putnam County magistrate court, state police issued warrants for three counts of first-degree sexual abuse and three counts sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person of trust for 52-year-old Michael Shawn Patton.
On March 3, the state police spoke to the victim, who said she was sexually assaulted on three occasions in the summer of 2016 when she was 7. The victim stated she lived with Patton at the time.
A trooper met with Patton on July 30 when an interview was conducted at the State Police Winfield detachment. Patton denied the allegations and agreed to have a secondary interview as well as a polygraph examination, according to the trooper.
Patton returned to the detachment on Aug. 25 at noon and stated he had “brushed up against” the victim’s genitals on the outside of her clothing on two occasions. He also admitted the victim lived in his home in 2016 and 2017.
Patton was lodged in South Central Regional Jail with no bond.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 23 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 12:54 a.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Information report, 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of 8th Street.
Paraphernalia, 12:54 a.m. Wednesday, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 12:54 a.m. Wednesday, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Auto tampering, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of 3rd Avenue.
Domestic battery, 11:16 p.m. Tuesday, 100 block of 13th Street.
Warrant service or execution, 6:55 p.m. Tuesday, 100 block of 5th Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 11:30 p.m. Monday, 1600 block of 10th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 4:28 p.m. Tuesday, near the corner of 22nd Street and 8th Avenue.
Found property, 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, 700 block of 11th Street.
Fraudulent use of a credit card with value less than $1,000, petit larceny, noon Aug. 31, 800 block of West 4th Street.
Found property, 2:33 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Burglary, entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 7 p.m. Monday, 1700 block of 9th Avenue.
Trespass, 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, 1200 block of Washington Avenue.
Destruction of property, 5 p.m. Sept. 1, near the corner of 8th Street and 3rd Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, no operator’s license, persons prohibited from possessing firearms, 12:49 p.m. Tuesday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Missing person, noon Aug. 14, near the corner of 13th Street and 9th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 10:02 a.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Trespass, 9:25 a.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of 5th Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 3:45. a.m. Tuesday, 500 block of Adams Avenue.
Petit larceny, 9:03 a.m. Tuesday, 2100 block of 8th Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, 1 a.m. Tuesday, 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Destruction of property, breaking and entering auto, 8 p.m. Tuesday, 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Destruction of property, breaking and entering auto, 5 a.m. Monday, near the corner of 18th Street and 2nd Avenue.
