HOMETOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia State Police on Monday arrested a Poca, West Virginia, man who was accused in the sexual assault of a juvenile in 2016.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Putnam County magistrate court, state police issued warrants for three counts of first-degree sexual abuse and three counts sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person of trust for 52-year-old Michael Shawn Patton.

