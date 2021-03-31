BARBOURSVILLE — An Ona man was arrested Monday after he was accused of attacking a Walmart greeter in Barboursville.
Joshua Allen Adkins, 32, was jailed at 4 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with malicious wounding and battery. His bond was set at $51,500 cash only.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, the defendant entered the Barboursville Walmart and after walking into the store, turned around toward the exit and proceeded to attack the greeter.
The greeter was struck more than 15 times in the face until he fell to the floor before the defendant stood over him and continued to punch him in the face and body. The defendant then exited Walmart.
The victim said he had no relation to the defendant and had never seen him.
Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said there was no indication Tuesday as to what started the incident.
Adkins is jailed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 14 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at midnight Monday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Breaking and entering of an auto, midnight Monday, 2100 block of Johnstown Road.
Information report, 9:35 p.m. Monday, 800 block of 3rd Avenue.
Breaking and entering of an auto, midnight Monday, 1500 block of Richie Drive.
Breaking and entering of an auto, midnight Monday, Edgemont Road.
Forgery and uttering, 4:50 p.m. Monday, 100 block of 4th Avenue.
Obstructing an officer and warrant service, 2:36 p.m. Monday, 600 block of 9th Street.
Petit larceny, 9 p.m. Sunday, 1000 block of 20th Street.
Brandishing, 7:30 a.m. Monday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Fugitive from justice, 9:51 a.m. Monday, 1000 block of Marcum Terrace.
Petit larceny and breaking and entering of an auto, 8:30 a.m. Monday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Breaking and entering, 5 p.m. March 26, 400 block of Avondale Road.
Breaking and entering of an auto, 4 p.m. March 26, 1300 block of 7th Avenue.
Auto tampering and warrant service, 2 a.m. Monday, 1300 block of 16th Street.
Warrant service, 12:03 a.m. Monday, 1000 block of Washington Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Patrick Antonio Maje, 24, was jailed at 11:25 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with soliciting a minor via computer. Bond was not set.
Nathan Kyle Kee, 40, was jailed at midnight Sunday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with possession of a stolen vehicle. Bond was not set.
William Edward Hale, 36, was jailed at 5 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.