HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man was charged with kidnapping Thursday after police found a female victim restrained in a building.
According to the criminal complaint, Robin Dale Midkiff, 47, followed the victim outside of a gas station located along West 16th Street in Huntington at approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The victim told law enforcement that the last thing she remembered was Midkiff striking her in the head, which left her unconscious. She told police she woke up in an unknown bed with rope wrapped around her left wrist.
The complaint stated Midkiff transported the victim to a shop in the 900 block of Adams Avenue in Huntington near where Midkiff lived.
Huntington Police officers responded to the location at approximately 9 p.m. after tracking the victim’s cellphone.
According to the complaint, when police told the occupants to come out of the building, Midkiff threatened to kill the victim if she made any noise. Police went inside the building and found the victim pinned with one arm against a wall.
Midkiff was lodged in Western Regional Jail with no bond.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported seven incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 11:52 p.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Petit larceny, domestic battery, 11:52 p.m. Wednesday, Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Warrant service or execution, 10:57 p.m. Wednesday, 500 block of 19th Street.
Brandishing, burglary, entry of dwelling or outbuilding, 6:38 p.m. Wednesday, 900 block of 28th Street.
Destruction of property, 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, 300 block of Oney Avenue.
Petit larceny, 1:25 p.m. Wednesday, 1400 block of Norway Avenue.
Open container, 9:13 a.m. Wednesday, corner of 4th Avenue and 6th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Matt Allen Dillon, 34, was jailed at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Dillon with receiving and transferring stolen property. Bond was set at $10,000 cash only.
Nicholas Trey Daniel, 22, was jailed at 1:45 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Daniel with fleeing in vehicle, domestic assault, domestic battery and strangulation. Bond was set at $34,000.
Kira Marie McCarthy, 38, was jailed at 2:35 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged McCarthy with delivery of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $10,000.
