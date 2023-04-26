HUNTINGTON — An Ashland man was charged with threats of terrorist acts Tuesday afternoon after a Huntington business owner reported a bomb threat.
Huntington Police responded at about 1:40 p.m. Tuesday to a furniture business in the 3100 block of U.S. 60 for a disturbance call.
The regional manager told police a man was yelling and slamming items inside the business, according to the criminal complaint.
The manager said the man refused to leave and threatened to “blow the place up” with a bomb.
Huntington Police Chief Phil Watkins said officers did not find the man to be in possession of a bomb.
The complaint stated the man threatened to hit several people and a witness recorded the incident.
Another person grabbed and restrained the man until officers arrived.
Richard Flowers, 50, was arrested and taken to Western Regional Jail with a $25,000 bond.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 10 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 10:39 p.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Driving under the influence less than .150, insurance required, stop sign failure to stop, second offense of driving under the influence, 12:39 p.m. Tuesday, near the corner of 12th Street and 10th Avenue.
Trespass, 7:46 p.m. Tuesday, 200 block of West 6th Avenue.
Possession of counterfeit with intent to utter, 8:59 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of West 14th Street.
Petit larceny, breaking and entering auto, 6:30 p.m. Monday, 200 block of Guyan Street, Guyandotte.
Threats of terrorist acts, 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, 3100 block of U.S. 60.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 3 p.m. Monday, near the corner of 16th Street West and Madison Avenue.
Destruction of property, 5:30 p.m. April 21, 1500 block of 7th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 9 p.m. Monday, 1500 block of 7th Avenue.
