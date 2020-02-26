HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by Cabell County Magistrate Court:
BREAKING AND ENTERING: A $70,000 bond was set for a man accused of at least twice breaking into a West Huntington business and stealing items.
Phillip Michael Frye, 33, was jailed at 7 p.m. Monday. The Huntington Police Department charged him with breaking and entering, being a fugitive from justice, destruction of property and receiving or transferring stolen property.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, on Feb. 1 a man cut a fence of a storage lot located in the 700 block of Virginia Avenue in West Huntington and stole an aluminum wheel. The suspect admitted he had cut the fence and stole the wheel to scrap it at a local scrap yard, according to the complaint.
On Feb. 17, the man allegedly entered a building located at the same address after an accomplice cut the lock to the front door and stole a floor jack valued at about $100. The suspect was stopped about 200 feet from the front door by an officer with the Huntington Police Department while in possession of the jack.
Frye is housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
One other person was jailed on felony charges since Monday afternoon, according to booking records at the Western Regional Jail.
Charles Daniel McGilton, 35, was jailed at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
The Huntington Police Department listed 18 incident reports in the 24-hour period ending Tuesday afternoon. Because the actual reports were not made available, these are the only details known:
Grand larceny, midnight Monday, 1800 block of Charleston Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 12:56 a.m. Tuesday, 14th Street and Washington Boulevard.
Intoxication or drinking in public places, disorderly conduct, 11:30 p.m. Monday, 300 block of Buffington Street.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 5 p.m. Monday, 900 block of Bruce Street.
Destruction of property — misdemeanor, 4:26 p.m. Monday, 400 block of Washington Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, 5:18 p.m. Monday, 500 block of 4th Avenue.
Breaking and entering, midnight Feb. 10, 100 block of 9th Avenue.
SRL-DUI first and second offense, possession of a controlled substance, fugitive from justice, warrant, 2:51 p.m. Monday, 700 block of West 5th Street.
Grand larceny, 12:04 p.m. Oct. 10, 2019, 2400 block of 8th Avenue.
Battery, 1 a.m. Monday, 1000 block of 4th Avenue.
Obstructing/false information to officer/fleeing, driving under suspension or revocation, 3:52 p.m. Thursday, 5th Street Road.
Breaking and entering auto, 1 a.m. Monday, 2000 block of Buffington Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, 8:26 a.m. Monday, 400 block of 6 ½ Alley.
Registration, certificate of title required, no parking/fire lane, obstructing traffic, 8:08 a.m. Monday, 1900 block of Lee Avenue.
Found property, 6:21 a.m. Monday, 1900 block of 18th Street.
Petit larceny, 5:30 p.m. Friday, West 17th Street and Virginia Avenue.
Intoxicating substances, prohibited acts, 2:41 a.m. Monday, 1st Street and Virginia Avenue.
Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, destruction of property — felony, 1:18 a.m. Monday, 3000 block of 2 ½ Alley.