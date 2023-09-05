GRAYSON, Ky. — Kentucky State Police arrested an Elliott County, Kentucky, man last week who was accused of sexually assaulting a woman at Grayson Lake, according to Trooper Shane Goodall.
Carter County, Kentucky, 911 dispatchers received a sexual assault report at Grayson Lake on Aug. 23.
The woman told dispatchers she was picked up in Ashland by a man who promised to take her to Sandy Hook.
According to a press release issued by the Kentucky State Police, instead of a trip to Sandy Hook, the man drove to a secluded area of the lake. The victim said he forced her out of the vehicle and sexually assaulted her.
“The victim managed to reach an area with cell phone reception and contacted 911,” the press release stated.
KSP arrested Joshua Lewis, 38, of Sandy Hook, Kentucky, on Friday. Lewis was charged with first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy.
Lewis was lodged in Carter County Jail.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 17 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 9:39 p.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 9:09 p.m. Monday, 1700 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Paraphernalia, intoxicating substances, prohibited acts, 9:39 p.m. Monday, 3000 block of Bradley Road.
Attempt to commit arson, 7:14 p.m. Monday, 2100 block of West 5th Avenue.
Recovered stolen auto, 9:16 p.m. Monday, unit block not listed, 25th Street.
Petit larceny, 7:18 p.m. Monday, 800 block of Virginia Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, warrant service or execution, 8:21 p.m. Monday, near the corner of 26th Street and Guyan Avenue.
Trespass, 5 p.m. Monday, 1200 block of Rear Washington Avenue.
Trespass, 4:21 p.m. Monday, 1800 block of 11th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 1 p.m. Sunday, 2100 block of 6th Avenue.
Child neglect resulting in injury, child neglect creating risk of injury, 12:08 a.m. Monday, unit block of Adams Avenue.
Petit larceny, destruction of property, 4 p.m. Sunday, unit block of 13th Street and Riverview Manor.
Petit larceny, 7:45 a.m. Sept. 2, 1500 block of McCoy Road.
Destruction of property, 9:15 p.m. 1300 block of Madison Avenue.
Battery, warrant service or execution, 9:46 a.m. Monday, 400 block of 7th Street.
Destruction of property, 10 p.m. Sunday, 3500 block of Hillside Drive Guyandotte.
Illegal camping, 7:48 p.m. Sunday, 600 block of 4th Avenue.
Illegal camping, 7:37 p.m. Sunday, 800 block of 4 ½ Alley.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Bobby James Ford, 40, was jailed at 11:55 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Ford with strangulation. Bond was set at $6,500.
Tyler Craig Moe, 36, was jailed at 12 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Moe with fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Raymond Lee Ruffner, 20, was jailed at 4:50 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Ruffner with persons prohibited from possessing firearms, concealed deadly weapon and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was set at $48,000.
Samantha Sue Staley, 40, was jailed at 12 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Staley with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was not set.
Grace Rosalie Burdette, 23, was jailed at 5:50 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Burdette with one penalty of taking identity of another person. Bond was set at $5,000.