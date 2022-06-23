HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man was charged with making threats of terrorist acts Thursday after police say he threatened a local nonprofit organization.
According to the criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, John Phillips Garrett, 46, went to the Huntington City Mission around 11:25 a.m. Wednesday to complain about its services. According to its website, the Mission “is a nonprofit, nondenominational Christian organization established to help meet the physical, emotional and spiritual needs of those who are homeless or at risk of being homeless” in the community.
Huntington Police Detective Steve Fitz said Garrett then threatened to get a gun and said he was going to “shoot up the place.”
Garrett was taken to Western Regional Jail in Barboursville. His bond was set at $50,000.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 12 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 7:57 p.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Open container, 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Petit larceny, 10:10 a.m. Wednesday, 3100 block of U.S. 60.
Destruction of property, 9 p.m. Monday, 2100 block of 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 11 p.m. June 10, 1300 block of 9th Avenue.
Trespass, 1:35 p.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of 7th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, 2500 block of 3rd Avenue.
Threats of terrorist acts, 11:25 a.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of 7th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 3:42 a.m. Wednesday, 2400 block of Collis Avenue.
Embezzlement of $1,000 or more, 9:55 a.m. July 15, 2021, 1000 block of 5th Avenue.
Deceased person, 7:57 p.m. Wednesday, 3800 block of Crane Avenue.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outbuilding, midnight Tuesday, 2000 block of 11th Avenue.
Fraudulent use of a credit card with a value less than $1,000, breaking and entering auto, 12:57 a.m. Wednesday.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Bobby Dorsey Farmer, 53, was jailed at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
William Keith Patterson, 50, was jailed at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with fugitive from justice and grand larceny. Bond was set at $30,000.
