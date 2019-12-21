HUNTINGTON — West Virginia State Police said a Huntington man sent sexually explicit images and videos depicting minors.
Eric Duane Maynor, 52, is facing a possession of child pornography charge, a felony, according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday in Wayne County Magistrate Court.
On Oct. 24, State Police Cpl. Rachel Grose began investigating tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about someone using Facebook to send explicit images and videos of minors to two other individuals.
One of the videos, which was sent Sept. 8, allegedly depicted a girl between the ages of 4 and 9 performing sexual acts. Another video showed a man performing sexual acts on a girl between the ages of 5 and 10, according to the complaint.
Grose filed a subpoena seeking more information on the Facebook accounts, learning each one is registered to phone numbers associated with Maynor.
On Dec. 3, police went to serve a search warrant at Maynor’s address in Huntington before learning he had moved two days before. A neighbor then gave police the approximate address of Maynor’s new location near Kenova. Police went there and spotted Maynor’s truck parked nearby.
The next day, Maynor called police asking why they were at his former house. He allegedly called from the same phone number registered to one of the Facebook accounts in question.
Police observed Maynor’s truck outside the home Dec. 12 before returning the next day to see that it had been moved.
Maynor is being held in Western Regional Jail in lieu of a $40,000 bail.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed nine incident reports in a printout ending at 3 p.m. Friday. Because the actual reports were not made available, these are the only details known:
Destruction of property, 11 p.m. Wednesday, 200 block of South Walnut Street.
Missing person, 7 a.m. Thursday, 700 block of Marcum Terrace.
Petit larceny, 8 a.m. Thursday, 2000 block of Marcum Terrace.
Missing person, 10:45 a.m. Dec. 12, City of Huntington.
Paraphernalia, 11:16 a.m. Thursday, 5th Street and 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, 600 block of Buffington Street.
Petit larceny, 12:45 p.m. Dec. 15, 800 block of 8th Street.
Destruction of property, 4:10 a.m. Thursday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
Battery, battery of a police officer, firefighter or EMS, child neglect resulting in injury and child neglect creating risk of injury, 11:32 p.m. Wednesday, 2800 block of Staunton Road.
The following information was provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:
Jesse Dwayne McComas, 34, was jailed at 3:45 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with entry of a building other than dwelling. Bond was not set.