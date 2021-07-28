HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man was arrested Wednesday on malicious wounding charges following a stabbing.
Huntington police officers responded to the incident around midnight Tuesday in the 2900 block of 4th Avenue. A man reported he had been stabbed in both hands by another man.
Robert Dylan Zickefoose, 22, of Huntington, was arrested at the scene and charged with malicious wounding. He was booked at Western Regional Jail at 3:15 a.m. Wednesday. Bond was not set.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 13 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Domestic battery, 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, 100 block of Leeward Avenue.
Destruction of property — misdemeanor, 11:50 p.m. Tuesday, 2900 block of 5th Avenue.
Obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, 1:12 a.m. Wednesday, mile marker 4 of Interstate 64.
Malicious wounding or unlawful assault, 12:02 a.m. Wednesday, 2900 block of 4th Avenue.
Shoplifting first and second degree, indecent exposure, 11 p.m. Tuesday, 1100 block of 4th Avenue.
Obstructing an officer, fugitive from justice, 9:58 p.m. Tuesday, 2300 block of 9th Avenue.
Fleeing in vehicle, 10:16 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of Monroe Avenue.
Battery, 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, 1200 block of 28th Street.
Paraphernalia, 7:21 p.m. Monday, 100 block of 8th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, trespass, 11:02 a.m. Tuesday, 700 block of 11th Street.
Petit larceny, breaking and entering auto, 11 p.m. July 11, 1800 block of Doulton Avenue.
Fugitive from justice, 7:50 a.m. Tuesday, 200 block of 11th Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, 1:11 a.m. Tuesday, 1300 block of Neel Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Elizabeth Susan Kipp, 30, was jailed at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with grand larceny. Bond was not set.
Andrew Roy, 38, was jailed at 12:05 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with fugitive from justice and obstructing. Bond was not set.
Kenneth Ronheen Alexander, 35, was jailed at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday on an outstanding warrant. Bond was not set.
Dorothea Hughes-Allen, 50, was jailed at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with two counts of child neglect creating risk of serious injury or death. Bond was not set.
Chester Shirley Lester, 40, was jailed at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.