HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man was arrested and charged Monday after a report was made regarding a possible explosive device.
Timothy David Ahler, 58, was charged with making terroristic threats in Cabell County.
A co-worker Ahler at Huntington Steel told police he found what looked to be a "pipe bomb" at Ahler's work station.
Huntington Police responded at approximately 9:50 a.m. Monday at the company's location in the 100 block of 3rd Avenue.
According to the criminal complaint, the co-worker said the incident occurred Dec. 16 when Ahler was angry at his supervisor after they spoke about an issue.
The co-worker said they watched Ahler weld a "square tub with a flat plate on one side," gather scraps around the shop floor and asked for spark plugs because Ahler knew "they blow out windows when hit."
By the end of the work day, the co-worker — identified as a victim by police — saw the device, which Ahler said was a Christmas gift for the supervisor.
Angry outbursts from Ahler were not uncommon in the workplace, according to the coworker's statement given to police.
The co-worker said during the same day, Ahler threatened to shoot another employee and their family for "talking to him like a child."
Ahler was lodged in Western Regional Jail with a bond set at $100,000.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 22 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Breaking and entering auto, 1 a.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of 9th Avenue.
Brandishing, domestic battery, 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, 2100 block of Madison Avenue.
Driving license revoked due to miscellaneous reasons, 10:45 p.m. Sunday, near the corner of 27th Street and 3rd Avenue.
Petit larceny, 2 p.m. Sunday, 2500 block of 3rd Avenue.
Trespass, paraphernalia, 7:20 a.m. Dec. 14, 1000 block of 7th Avenue.
Battery, 8:08 p.m. Monday, 800 block of 26th Street.
Shoplifting, 7:24 p.m. Monday, 100 block of 4th Avenue.
Shoplifting, 6:12 p.m. Monday, 100 block of 6th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 6:55 p.m. Monday, 800 block of 26th Street.
Trespassing, 4:37 p.m. Monday, 2000 block of 5th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 4:15 p.m. Monday, unit block not listed, 3rd Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, domestic battery, 3:15 p.m. Monday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Obtaining money, property or services by false pretenses, 6:37 p.m. Sunday, 500 block of 4th Avenue.
Destruction of property, noon Monday, 100 block of Harrison Court.
Receiving or transferring stolen goods, breaking and entering, 9 p.m. Sunday, 1000 block of 10th Avenue.
Receiving or transferring goods, possession of a controlled substance, 12:18 p.m. Monday, near the corner of 10th Street and 9th Avenue.
Threats of terrorist acts, 5 p.m. Dec. 16, 100 block of 3rd Avenue.
Runaway, 7:30 a.m. Monday, 600 block of Washington Avenue.
Destruction of property, 11:30 p.m. Sunday, 1700 block of 11th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 7:58 a.m. Monday, 200 block of Short Street Guyandotte.
Domestic battery, 5:30 a.m. Monday, 100 block of 100 block of 2nd Street Guyandotte.
Petit larceny, midnight May 1, 1400 block of Norway Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Darrin Keith Chinn Jr., 35, was jailed at 4:20 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Chinn with burglary, transferring stolen property, possession of controlled substance and destruction of property. Bond was set at $18,500.
Andre M. Madry, 30, was jailed at 7:55 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Madry with possession with intent to deliver controlled substance and persons prohibited from possessing firearms. Bond was set at $76,500.
Derek Matthew Maynard, 32, was jailed at 5:50 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Maynard with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was set at $45,000.
Kevin Luther Moore, 50, was jailed at 1 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Moore with possession with intent to deliver controlled substance. Bond was set at $20,000.
Lori Lynn Connelly, 31, was jailed at 11:30 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Connelly with home confinement violation. No bond.
Edwin Lamar Prude, 32, was jailed at 4:55 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Prude with fleeing with reckless indifference. Bond was set at $10,000.