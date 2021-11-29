HUNTINGTON — A 37-year-old Huntington man was arrested Monday morning by Huntington police following a brief vehicle pursuit.
Justin Michael Elliott was jailed at 6 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, being a person prohibited from possessing firearms and fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference to the safety of others.
According to Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder, patrol officers attempted to stop a vehicle at approximately 2:50 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of 4th Avenue for several traffic violations. The vehicle failed to stop, and a brief pursuit ensued.
The fleeing vehicle was believed to have driven the wrong way onto the 31st Street bridge ramp. As officers went to check the bridge and ensure no one had been struck by the vehicle, they discovered the fleeing vehicle had struck the bridge and was disabled. Officers quickly found the driver nearby and took him into custody.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 15 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3:40 p.m. Sunday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Deceased person, 10 p.m. Nov. 25, 600 block of Marcum Terrace.
Petit larceny, 3:40 P.M. Sunday, 1100 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 11:05 a.m. Saturday, 2900 block of Staunton Road.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 1:41 p.m. Sunday, 2900 block of Winters Road.
Joyriding in a stolen vehicle without intent to permanently deprive, midnight Sunday, 800 block of 7th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 12:31 p.m. Sunday, 200 block of West 7th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 11:15 a.m. Sunday, 1000 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Breaking and entering, noon Nov. 21, 1600 block of 11th Avenue.
Destruction of property, noon Nov. 24, 2300 block of 10th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 8:07 a.m. Sunday, 1200 block of 28th Street,
Destruction of property, 11:30 p.m. Saturday, 2200 block of 10th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 6:02 p.m. Nov. 25, 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Disorderly conduct and domestic assault, 1:51 a.m. Sunday, 800 block of Virginia Avenue.
Information report, 8:53 p.m. Saturday, 3100 block of 8th Avenue.
Trespassing, 11:40 p.m. Saturday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Sean Keatin Hancock, 36, was jailed at 6:40 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice and providing false information. Bond was not set.
Allen Mykel Singer, 25, was jailed at 6:40 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with strangulation, domestic assault, domestic battery and destruction of property. Bond was not set.
Tina Marie Dixon, 48, was jailed at 1:55 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged her with third-offense driving revoked for DUI and providing false information. Bond was not set.