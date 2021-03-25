MILTON — A Milton man was jailed on felony drug charges after he attempted to retrieve his lost wallet, which police said contained drugs.
Jacob C. Peck, 24, of Huntington, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and obstructing an officer. His bond was set at $50,000.
According to the Milton Police Department, a person reported Tuesday they had found a wallet that contained illegal substances.
At some point Peck went to the police department to retrieve his wallet, at which point K-9 Fiona was taken around his truck and indicated drugs were in the vehicle.
A subsequent search of the vehicle led police to find heroin, crystal meth and heroin laced with fentanyl and scales.
Peck is housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 11 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Paraphernalia, 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, 900 block of 5th Avenue.
Breaking and entering an auto, 9 p.m. Tuesday, 1300 block of 7th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 4:30 p.m. Monday, 800 block of 8th Street.
Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance, 7:50 p.m. Tuesday, 4400 block of Piedmont Road.
Information report, 6:05 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of 3rd Avenue.
Petit larceny, midnight March 16, 1300 block of 4th Avenue.
Child neglect creating risk of injury, 10:27 a.m. Tuesday, 100 block of 25th Street.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 5 p.m. Feb. 1, 1900 block of Hall Avenue.
False pretense with a value of less than $1,000, 10:31 a.m. Tuesday, 1100 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Information report, 5:30 p.m. Monday, 2400 block of 9th Avenue.
Persons prohibited from possessing firearms, obstructing an officer and driving on a suspended or revoked license for miscellaneous reasons, 5:44 a.m. Tuesday, 2000 block of 5th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Amy Linnae Baird, 29, was jailed at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was $100,000.
Patrick Culver Elliot, 65, was jailed at 9:35 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
Christopher Spradlin, 35, was jailed at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with driving revoked, obstructing and persons prohibited from possessing firearms. Bond was set at $136,000 cash only.
Travis Lee Brunty, 41, was jailed at 6:15 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice and domestic battery. Bond was not set.
Megan Joy Howard, 34, was jailed at 10:35 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was $50,000 cash only.
Luis Angel Damau, 45, was jailed at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with burglary and petit larceny. Bond was $15,000.
Bryan Patrick Wright, 28, was jailed at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of altered Sudafed or precursors. Bond was not set.
James Sampson Adkins, 44, was jailed at 1:10 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with delivery of a controlled substance. Bond was $60,000.