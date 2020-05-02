BARBOURSVILLE — A Culloden man is facing multiple charges after a police pursuit in Cabell County on Friday that started around 2:45 p.m. near Barboursville.
The pursuit began when the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department identified a vehicle with stolen plates, according to Sheriff Chuck Zerkle.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as Matt Dillon, of Culloden, and two passengers were also taken into custody after bailing from the vehicle on foot on U.S. 60.
Dillon faces charges of fleeing with reckless indifference, driving on a suspended license, destruction of property and receiving stolen property.
The two passengers are not expected to face charges, Zerkle said.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed five incident reports in a printout ending at 3 p.m. Friday. Because the actual reports were not made available, these are the only details known:
Deceased person, 2 a.m. Friday, 400 block of 30th Street.
Petit larceny, 10:18 a.m. Thursday, 1000 block of Madison Avenue.
Battery, destruction of property — misdemeanor, 4:38 p.m. Thursday, 100 block of Leeward Avenue.
Petit larceny, 9:55 p.m. Wednesday, 800 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Runaway juvenile, 4:15 a.m. Thursday, 2500 block of Collis Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail:
Corey Alexander Berry, 22, was jailed at 12:55 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with strangulation. Bond was not set.
Kenith Paul Patton, 22, was incarcerated at 4:10 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with two counts of improper registration and hit and run with injury, and authorities in Cabell County jailed him on a capias warrant. Bond was set at a total of $16,000.