BARBOURSVILLE — A Barboursville man was arrested Wednesday after authorities said he broke into a locomotive at the Huntington CSX rail yard and attempted to steal copper.
Shannon Todd Carter, 44, is facing felony charges of interfering with any part of the operating mechanism of a locomotive and destruction of property, according to criminal complaints filed in Cabell County Circuit Court.
Just after 9 a.m., CSX Police Department Special Agent in Charge C.T. Bowens said he received a call from employees at the CSX Huntington Locomotive Shop on 26th Street about a man attempting to break out a locomotive window. Bowens responded and found Carter hiding in the locomotive’s engine compartment, according to the complaints.
Carter allegedly slammed the engine’s door shut after Bowens announced himself and opened the door. Eventually, Carter was taken into custody without incident. He “subsequently admitted to attempting to steal copper from the locomotive and taking some ‘Roxy 30s’ earlier,” according to the complaints.
Bowens said he found a pair of wire cutters left inside the engine compartment and saw damage to the electrical components of the locomotive. Carter’s body and hands were also covered in black dirt and soot.
Carter was being held Wednesday in Western Regional Jail in lieu of a $30,000 bond. This is not Carter’s first run-in with law enforcement. He was convicted in 2017 to his role in a liquor store theft scheme. Carter admitted to the 2016 theft of items from a Barboursville liquor store his friend had attempted to disguise as a robbery.
TRAFFICKING: A Kentucky man has been sentenced to prison for his role in an alleged fentanyl trafficking operation.
Paul Allen Nolen, 45, of Vanceburg, Kentucky, was convicted of trafficking in a controlled substance Sept. 26 in Greenup County, Kentucky, Circuit Court, according to a news release issued by the FIVCO Area Drug Enforcement Task Force (FADE). Nolen was then sentenced to six years in prison.
Detectives with FADE conducted a drug trafficking investigation in Greenup County and made several undercover drug purchases, according to the release. As a result of the investigation, detectives obtained warrants for Nolen and he was arrested April 12.
Nolen is being held in Greenup County Detention Center.
The FADE Drug Task Force in Kentucky operates in Carter and Greenup counties and is comprised of officers from the Olive Hill Police Department, Russell Police Department, Raceland Police Department and Carter County Sheriff’s Office.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed seven new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Strangulation, 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 13th Street West.
First- and second-offense shoplifting, 5:56 p.m. Tuesday, 100 block of 4th Avenue.
Warrant service/execution and fleeing from an officer, 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, 11th Street and 9th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 12:25 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 5th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 9:20 a.m. Tuesday, 400 block of Homestead Place.
Battery and destruction of property, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
Petit larceny, noon Monday, 700 block of 5th Street West.
The following information was provided by booking records from Western Regional Jail:
Dorian Alon Jordan, 44, was jailed at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with grand larceny and obstructing. Bond was not set.
Christopher Stamperd, 32, was jailed at 12:35 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with receiving or transferring stolen property. Bond was $5,000.
Jessica Nicole Clendenen, 35, was jailed at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Mason County charged her with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Sara Elizabeth Allbaugh, 21, was jailed at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Mason County jailed her on a capias warrant. Bond was not set.
Shawn Michael Harmon, 31, was jailed at 12:50 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Mason County jailed him on a capias warrant. Bond was not set.