KENOVA — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department said officers found a man in possession of about “450 doses” of crystal methamphetamine during a traffic stop Sunday.

Nathan Michael Wilds, 33, was jailed at 7:15 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, altered Sudafed or precursors, and being a fugitive from justice. The fugitive charge stems from a warrant in Kentucky.

Wilds is currently housed at Western Regional Jail. Bond was not set.

The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed 17 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 2:57 a.m. Monday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

SRL-DUI and receiving or transferring stolen vehicle, 2:57 a.m. Monday, 400 block of West 18th Street.

Stolen auto, 9 p.m. Sunday, 1800 block of 12th Avenue.

Petit larceny, 6 p.m. Sunday, 1900 block of Maple Avenue.

Battery, 12:48 a.m. Monday, 500 block of 7th Avenue.

DUI less than .150, 9:38 p.m. Sunday, 1500 block of 3rd Avenue.

Trespassing other than structure, 7:21 p.m. Sunday, 700 block of Hall Greer Boulevard.

Stolen auto, 9 p.m. Saturday, 1000 block of 8th Street.

Information report, 12 p.m. Sept. 23, 600 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

Petit larceny, 10:30 a.m. Sunday, 800 block of 3rd Avenue.

Shoplifting, 11:20 a.m. Sunday, 800 block of West 14th Street.

Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, fleeing from an officer, 11:03 a.m. Sunday, 800 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.

Petit larceny, 9:54 a.m. Sunday, 900 block of 9th Avenue.

Shoplifting, 9:30 a.m. Sunday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.

Shoplifting, intoxication or drinking in public places and illegal possession of alcoholic liquor, 9:30 a.m. Sunday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.

Information report, 3 a.m. Sunday, West 10th Street.

Domestic battery, 1:30 a.m. Sunday, 1000 block of Jackson Avenue.

Destruction of property, 1 a.m. Saturday, 2000 block of 7th Avenue.

The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:

Jeremy A. Mcmillian, 37, was jailed at 4:45 a.m. Monday, Authorities in Cabell County charged him with receiving and transferring stolen vehicle and DUI. Bond was not set.

