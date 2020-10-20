KENOVA — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department said officers found a man in possession of about “450 doses” of crystal methamphetamine during a traffic stop Sunday.
Nathan Michael Wilds, 33, was jailed at 7:15 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, altered Sudafed or precursors, and being a fugitive from justice. The fugitive charge stems from a warrant in Kentucky.
Wilds is currently housed at Western Regional Jail. Bond was not set.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 17 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 2:57 a.m. Monday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
SRL-DUI and receiving or transferring stolen vehicle, 2:57 a.m. Monday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Stolen auto, 9 p.m. Sunday, 1800 block of 12th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 6 p.m. Sunday, 1900 block of Maple Avenue.
Battery, 12:48 a.m. Monday, 500 block of 7th Avenue.
DUI less than .150, 9:38 p.m. Sunday, 1500 block of 3rd Avenue.
Trespassing other than structure, 7:21 p.m. Sunday, 700 block of Hall Greer Boulevard.
Stolen auto, 9 p.m. Saturday, 1000 block of 8th Street.
Information report, 12 p.m. Sept. 23, 600 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Petit larceny, 10:30 a.m. Sunday, 800 block of 3rd Avenue.
Shoplifting, 11:20 a.m. Sunday, 800 block of West 14th Street.
Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, fleeing from an officer, 11:03 a.m. Sunday, 800 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Petit larceny, 9:54 a.m. Sunday, 900 block of 9th Avenue.
Shoplifting, 9:30 a.m. Sunday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Shoplifting, intoxication or drinking in public places and illegal possession of alcoholic liquor, 9:30 a.m. Sunday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Information report, 3 a.m. Sunday, West 10th Street.
Domestic battery, 1:30 a.m. Sunday, 1000 block of Jackson Avenue.
Destruction of property, 1 a.m. Saturday, 2000 block of 7th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Jeremy A. Mcmillian, 37, was jailed at 4:45 a.m. Monday, Authorities in Cabell County charged him with receiving and transferring stolen vehicle and DUI. Bond was not set.