MILTON, W.Va — A Hinton, West Virginia, man was arrested in Milton on Sunday after he was accused of shooting a deer his dog was chasing.
The 20-year-old was arrested Sunday and charged with shooting within 500 feet of a dwelling, allowing a dog to run wildlife and taking game out of season. The Herald-Dispatch does not identify defendants charged with misdemeanors.
According to the Milton Police Department, the man was at a the GoMart gas station in Milton when he lost control of his dog, which had started chasing a deer. The man followed the pair and at one point the deer stopped in a creek before turning to confront the dog.
The man shot the deer while standing in a residential yard, police said.
West Virginia law states no person may permit his or her dog to hunt or chase deer. The law also states it is illegal to shooting within 500 feet of a dwelling without the home occupant’s consent.
The defendant was not listed as an inmate at Western Regional Jail on Monday.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 11 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 2:40 a.m. Sunday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Brandishing, 2:40 a.m. Sunday, 600 block of John Marshall Drive.
Petit larceny, 10 p.m. Saturday, 300 block of 5th Avenue.
Battery and destruction of property, 9:44 p.m. Saturday, 1200 block of 6th Avenue.
Trespass, 8:18 p.m. Saturday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 7:30 a.m. Feb. 11, 900 block of West 9th Street.
Battery, 4:18 p.m. Saturday, 1000 block of 7th Avenue.
Destruction of property, grand larceny and breaking and entering, 4:30 p.m. Feb. 10, 1000 block of 11th Avenue.
Disorderly conduct, 12:07 p.m. Saturday, 1300 block of Madison Avenue.
Unlisted, 11:08 p.m. Saturday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 2:27 p.m. Saturday, 800 block of 4th Avenue.
Shoplifting, 1:25 a.m. Saturday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
William Jason Adkins, 40, was jailed at 8:35 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with third-degree arson. Bond was not set.
Paul Jason Mcmaster, 35, was jailed at 2 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with burglary, violation of a domestic violence protection order and destruction of property. Bond was $22,000.
Steven Delany Barrett, 23, was jailed at 3:20 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with attempt to disarm, obstructing an officer, fleeing on foot and battery on an officer. Bond was $56,000.
Tracey Michelle Large, 29, was jailed at 9:15 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Mason County charged her with breaking and entering. Bond was not set.
Cheyenne Paige Seyler, 26, was jailed at 5:25 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Mason County charged her with burglary, breaking and entering, attempted breaking and entering, attempted burglary and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was not set.