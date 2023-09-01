HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man was arrested Thursday evening following a shooting that was reported Tuesday.
Huntington Police issued a warrant for Virgil O. Richardson, 54, who was charged with felony wanton endangerment.
HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man was arrested Thursday evening following a shooting that was reported Tuesday.
A woman told police a man had shoved her and fired one round from a handgun in her vicinity as she ran out of the residence.
A police officer responded to a home in the 1200 block of Marcum Terrace at about 10:57 p.m. on Tuesday for a physical domestic dispute report, according to the criminal complaint.
A woman told police a man had shoved her and fired one round from a handgun in her vicinity as she ran out of the residence.
Richardson was lodged in Western Regional Jail. His bond was not set.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 15 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 10:06 p.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 9 a.m. Thursday, 200 block of West 6th Avenue.
Deceased person, 5 p.m. Aug. 14, 2900 block of Auburn Road.
Domestic battery, strangulation, 12:01 a.m. Thursday, 3800 block of 4th Avenue, Guyandotte.
Warrant service or execution, 10:06 p.m. Thursday, 1200 block of Marcum Terrace.
Warrant service or execution, 7:10 p.m. Thursday, 300 block of 12th Street.
Petit larceny, 12:01 a.m. Thursday, 300 block of 25th Street.
Missing person, 10:58 a.m. Thursday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
Grand larceny, 12:01 a.m. Aug. 16, 300 block of 25th Street.
Petit larceny, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, 200 block of 4th Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Receiving or transferring stolen goods, 10:03 a.m. Thursday, 800 block of Virginia Avenue.
Destruction of property, 9:03 p.m. Wednesday, 200 block of 9th Street.
Vehicle security, defective or improper equipment, warrant service or execution, possession of a controlled substance, 1:04 a.m. Thursday, near the corner of 29th Street and 6th Avenue.
Missing person, 4 p.m. Tuesday, 3400 block of Hughes Street.
Destruction of property, 8 a.m. Aug. 30, 100 block of West 10th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Wetzel Stanley, 67, was jailed at 8:25 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Stanley with destruction of property. Bond was set at $10,300.
Danny Scott Terry, 43, was jailed at 5:50 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Terry with third-degree sexual abuse, third-degree sexual assault and sexual abuse by parent, guardian, custodian or other person in position of trust to a child. Bond was not set.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
