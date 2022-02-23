HUNTINGTON — A man was arrested on drug charges late Tuesday while Huntington Police officers were investigating multiple reports of gunshots in the 500 block of 9th Street West.
According to a news release, officers responded at approximately 11:20 p.m. Tuesday to 5th Avenue West and 9th Street West, where a resident reported that his brother had fired a weapon at him multiple times. The incident is still being investigated, but officers did not locate any gunshot victims, according to the release, nor did they find any evidence of anyone being shot.
During a search of the area, officers saw three men walking near 13th Street West and Madison Avenue. As officers approached the three men, one of them fled. Officers spoke to the other two men and subsequently arrested Kori H. Barnes, 24 of Whitehall, Ohio.
Officers found 7.28 grams of suspected heroin on Barnes, who was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and obstructing an officer.
Barnes was transported to Western Regional Jail, and bond was set at $65,000.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 10 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 2:31 a.m. Wednesday.
However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Battery on EMS, public health official or governmental official, 2:31 a.m. Wednesday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
Unlawful noises, 12:49 a.m. Wednesday, 10th Avenue.
Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 11:34 p.m. Tuesday, near the corner of 800 block and Adams 1/2 Avenue.
Information report, 3 p.m. Tuesday, 100 block of 4th Avenue.
Fraudulent schemes, 3:47 p.m. Jan. 3, 3900 block of 1/2 Crane Avenue, Altizer.
Warrant service or execution, possession of a controlled substance, revisiting or transferring a stolen vehicle, 3:03 p.m. Tuesday, 200 block of Washington Avenue.
Domestic battery, 9 a.m. Tuesday, 100 block of Davis Street.
Threatening communications by electronic device, 11 a.m. Tuesday, 200 block of Springdale Avenue.
Indecent exposure, noon Feb. 19, 1200 block of 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 6 p.m. Monday, 100 block of Baer Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Jessica Dale Neal, 34, was jailed at 4:35 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with a warrant. Bond was set at $22,000.
Shannae Leigh Ratliff, 27, was jailed at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with a circuit court outstanding warrant, destruction of property and a warrant. Bond was set at $5,000.
Jubel Shane Ross, 47, was jailed at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with grand larceny, destruction of property and burglary. Bond was set at $45,000.
Jason Clint Walker, 46, was jailed at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with parking violation, no insurance, no registration, driving license revoked and fugitive from justice. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with false pretense. Bond was not set.
Richard Joseph Roberts, 42, was jailed at 10:50 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with burglary at nighttime and theft of utilities. Bond was set at $5,000.
Charles Rowsey Withers III, 51, was jailed at 9:50 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with strangulation and domestic violence. Bond was set at $30,000.
David Kenna Howell, 43, was jailed at 2 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with domestic battery. Bond was set at $75,000.