HUNTINGTON — A Beckley, West Virginia, man was jailed Thursday on nearly year-old Wayne County warrants accusing him of attempting to sell meth and heroin in Kenova last year.
Corey Dante Easterling, 42, was jailed at 4:40 p.m. Thursday. The Kenova Police Department charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and obstructing an officer.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Wayne County Magistrate Court, an individual cooperating with police messaged Easterling on Feb. 23, 2019, asking if he could sell him a “ball,” about 3.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine. Easterling allegedly was told he could meet the informant at a Kenova motel where he would sell him the drug for $85.
At about 6 p.m. that day, officers saw a truck pull into the motel, with Easterling exiting the vehicle shortly after. The defendant knocked on the informant’s door, at which point police attempted to take him into custody, according to the complaint. Easterling allegedly refused to follow commands and paced along the second-story walkway before he jumped over the railing and into the parking lot below.
Officers were then able to “get on top” of Easterling and gave him orders to show his hands, at which point he allegedly dropped three baggies from his right hand containing approximately 7.2 grams of meth and 1.3 grams of heroin. A digital scale was also found in his pocket, the complaint said.
He is housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville on a $70,000 bond.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed five incident reports in a 24-hour period ending Friday afternoon. Because the full reports were not made available, these are the only details known:
Warrant service, 10:50 p.m. Thursday, 4100 block of Waverly Road.
Shoplifting, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, 2200 block of 5th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 12:51 p.m. Thursday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, paraphernalia, warrant service, 11:07 a.m. Thursday, 2900 block of 3rd Avenue.
Petit larceny, 2:23 a.m. Thursday, 2800 block of 5th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:
Jeremy Emmite Lowe, 28, was jailed at 5:50 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with grand larceny, breaking and entering and destruction of property. Bond was not set.
Adam Cody Wilson, 37, was jailed at 8 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with attempt to commit a felony and misdemeanor destruction of property. Bond was $30,000.