HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man was arrested after a child was shot Monday morning in Huntington.
Cabell County dispatch reported a shooting involving an 8-year-old child at 10:35 a.m. on the 400 block of Marcum Terrace.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man was arrested after a child was shot Monday morning in Huntington.
Cabell County dispatch reported a shooting involving an 8-year-old child at 10:35 a.m. on the 400 block of Marcum Terrace.
Chris Jose Ortiz-Velez, 34, of Huntington, was charged with malicious and unlawful assault and four counts of wanton endangerment at 2:25 p.m. the same day.
Ortiz-Velez was lodged in Western Regional Jail. A bond was not set.
According to Huntington Police Department, a witness said a man argued with a woman at the apartment and then fired a handgun into the apartment from outside and fled the scene.
Several children, including the juvenile victim, were inside during the shooting.
The female child was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound in the hand. The injuries were not life-threatening.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported five incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 12:57 a.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12:57 a.m. Monday, 1400 block of 4th Avenue.
Prostitution loitering, prostitution, 12:15 a.m. Oct. 7, 1300 block of Madison Avenue.
Deceased person, 1:30 p.m. Sunday, 200 block of Carrington Court.
Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, battery, 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, unit block of Highland Court.
Warrant service or execution, 12:20 p.m. Sunday, unit block of West 6th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Lee Allen Hunt, 47, was jailed at 12:40 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Hunt with breaking and entering. Bond was set at $25,000.
Benjamin Clark Lilly, 38, was jailed at 3:35 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Lilly with a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
Jerry Maynard, 61, was jailed at 11:20 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Maynard with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Jesse S. Beverly, 43, was jailed at 9:35 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Beverly with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was not set.
Daniel Joseph Geiger, 42, was jailed at 5:45 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Geiger with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.