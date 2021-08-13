WINFIELD, W.Va. — A man has been charged federally in Huntington after he was found with methamphetamine and more than $70,000 in cash.
Shane Kelly Fulkerson, 43, was jailed at 1:20 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference to the safety of others, persons prohibited from carrying a firearm, no insurance, fleeing, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and no registration. Bond was not set.
An affidavit filed in federal court said on Wednesday, Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop a motorcycle Fulkerson was operating near Poca for improper registration and driving left of the center lane, but Fulkerson started to flee. The chase went from Heizer Creek Road in Poca to W.Va. 34 toward Winfield.
The chase ended when Fulkerson drove his motorcycle up a private driveway, where he wrecked attempting to turn the motorcycle around.
His passenger, a woman, was carrying a bag while on the motorcycle with Fulkerson during the chase. Inside the bag, deputies said they found what they suspect to be meth and more than $70,000.
The deputies said Fulkerson admitted the items were his and that he had two federal drug trafficking felonies and a wanton endangerment arrest.
He is housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 16 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 12:20 a.m. Friday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Obscene, anonymous, harassing and threatening communications, 12:20 a.m. Friday, 1100 block of 12th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 11 p.m. Thursday, 2200 block of 5th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 3:30 p.m. Thursday, 500 block of North High Street.
Trespass, 6:24 p.m. Thursday, 100 block of 3rd Avenue.
Grand larceny, 8 p.m. Wednesday, 2400 block of 5th Avenue.
Warrant service, 3:47 p.m. Thursday, 400 block of 31st Street.
Petit larceny, 7 p.m. Wednesday, 900 block of 14th Street.
DUI less than .150, 2:27 p.m. Thursday, 800 block of Madison Avenue.
Breaking and entering an auto, 5 p.m. Wednesday, 100 block of 12th Avenue.
Fraudulent use of a credit card, noon Jan. 1, 600 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Petit larceny, 11:52 a.m. Thursday, 600 block of Buffington Street.
Information report, 7 p.m. Sunday, 300 block of 5th Avenue.
Stolen auto, 7 p.m. Tuesday, 1500 block of 9th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 7:53 a.m. Thursday, unit block of West 7th Avenue.
Brandishing, 1:57 a.m. Thursday, 700 block of West 5th Street.
Intoxication or drinking in public places, illegal possession of alcoholic liquor and failure to process or fingerprint, 12:44 a.m. Wednesday, 1100 block of 4th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Robert Wayne Prince, 44, was jailed at 3:05 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Wayne County jailed him on an active warrant. Bond was not set.