HUNTINGTON — A Kentucky man police say struck six other cars with his vehicle while impaired Thursday is facing charges following the wrecks.
Huntington police responded to a report of a hit-and-run Thursday night after three vehicles were struck, and then received another report of three additional cars being hit within less than a mile.
The driver was charged with 11 misdemeanors in Cabell County, including child neglect creating risk of injury because a child was inside the vehicle during the crashes.
Someone called 911 dispatchers around 8:30 p.m. Thursday about the first wreck in the area of 8th Street and 8th Avenue.
“Prior to my arrival at the scene, another caller called 911 to report another hit and run in which three additional vehicles were struck while parked by the same suspect vehicle,” the criminal complaint written by a Huntington Police Department officer stated.
The second wreck occurred in the 1000 block of 4th Street.
Other charges the man faces include six counts of accidents involving damage to a vehicle, three counts of driving under the influence and one count of driving under the influence with an unemancipated minor under 16.
“While responding to that (second) area, a caller advised the male had exited the vehicle with a young child and was walking west on 11th Avenue.”
Once the officer met with the suspect, the officer patted him down for weapons, during which he felt and recovered a set of keys.
The officer confirmed the keys were for a black 2003 Honda Accord with “heavy front end damage” by turning the ignition on.
“Upon personal contact with (the suspect), I could smell the odor of alcoholic beverage coming from his person and observed him to have blood shot eyes and slurred speech,” the complaint continued. “(The suspect) denied driving a vehicle when asked and stated he and his son were walking home but was unable to say from where.”
The suspect later admitted to driving and said he did have his son with him in the vehicle, according to the complaint.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported six incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 9:02 p.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
First-degree arson, 6:50 p.m. Thursday, 800 block of Washington Avenue.
Destruction of property, 9:02 p.m., Thursday, 1900 block of Adams Avenue.
Hit and run resulting in injury, attempt to commit felony, 3:40 p.m. Thursday, 3600 block of 3rd Avenue, Guyandotte.
Petit larceny, 9:30 a.m. Thursday, 600 block of 4th Avenue.
Information report, 6:45 a.m. Thursday, 500 block of 4th Street.
Breaking and entering, 11:31 p.m. Wednesday, 100 block of 7th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Aaron Douglas Green, 31, was jailed at 10:50 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Green with destruction of property, burglary, and petit larceny. Bond was set at $25,000.
