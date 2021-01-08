HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man was jailed Friday and charged in the apparent overdose of a woman at their 9th Avenue home.
Noah Edward Smith, 34, was jailed at 12:10 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with drug delivery resulting in death or failure to render aid. His bond was $50,000 cash only. He was also charged with misdemeanor domestic battery in Kanawha County. His bond was set at $10,000 for that charge.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, officers responded to 1802 1/2 9th Ave. in Huntington on Friday for a suspected overdose. Upon arrival they found Alexandria Cohenour dead from an apparent overdose.
Smith, who was also found at the home, told officers he and the victim had used heroin he had purchased, the complaint said. He said they used the heroin before he left to go to a gas station. Upon his return to his home, he found the victim and called 911.
The complaint said officers had been called to the home about three hours prior for a domestic disturbance call between the pair.
Smith is housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 18 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 2:35 a.m. Friday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Information report, 2:35 a.m. Friday, 1800 block of Underwood Avenue.
Deceased person, 11:17 p.m. Thursday, 1800 block of 9th Avenue.
Stolen auto, 10:55 p.m. Thursday, 4100 block of Altizer Avenue.
Petit larceny, 10:23 p.m. Thursday, 2200 block of 8th Avenue.
Battery, 8:20 p.m. Thursday, unit block of Pogue Street.
Destruction of property and petit larceny, 11:30 a.m. Thursday, 800 block of 1st Street.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 11:30 a.m. Thursday, 900 block of 12th Avenue.
Strangulation and domestic battery, 3:40 p.m. Thursday, 1800 block of McVeigh Avenue.
Warrant service, 11:04 a.m. Thursday, 700 block of 5th Avenue.
Grand larceny, 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, 200 block of 9th Street.
Stolen auto, 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, 3400 block of Hughes Street.
Unlisted, 11:20 a.m. Thursday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Assault and battery and obstructing an officer, 10:25 a.m. Thursday, 800 block of Jackson Avenue.
Petit larceny and destruction of property, 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, 600 block of West 19th Street.
Robbery and destruction of property, 5:15 a.m. Thursday, 2000 block of 8th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 7:53 a.m. Thursday, 1300 block of 25th Street.
Deceased person, 11 p.m. Wednesday, 800 block of 27th Street.
Destruction of property and breaking and entering of an auto, 4 p.m. Wednesday, 600 block of 11th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Edward Glenn Beckett II, 57, was jailed at 5:40 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with third-offense DUI, no insurance, leaving the scene of an accident and third-offense driving revoked.
Nigel Patrick Lowe, 44, was jailed at 9 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with strangulation and domestic battery.
David Shilo Pearson, 37, was jailed at 12:10 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with child abuse by parent resulting in injury, domestic battery and domestic assault. Bond was $100,000.
Rachel Jeanette Dailey, 35, was jailed at 9 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and driving suspended for non-DUI. Bond was $20,000.
David Alan Thomas, 37, was jailed at midnight Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with first-degree arson. Bond was $100,000.