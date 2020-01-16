HUNTINGTON — Police arrested a Huntington man they said broke into a home before taking cash and several items Tuesday.
Rocky Allan Hester, 35, is facing charges of burglary and destruction of property, according to criminal complaints filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court.
At about 2:57 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to a home in the 400 block of 2nd Street in Huntington for sightings of a man pulling a chair up to a window before breaking it and crawling inside, according to the complaints.
Police said they arrived at the home and spotted a white chair below a broken-out window.
A witness told police he spotted the man, later identified as Hester, toss what appeared to be a handgun into the roadway near 1st Street and 4th Avenue before running westbound along Washington Avenue.
An officer later recovered the gun, which turned out to be a toy pellet gun, according to the complaints.
At about the same time, the homeowner returned to the house and was able to list items allegedly taken during the break-in.
The homeowner said about $1,500 in cash was taken from his bedroom and several other smaller items were possibly taken, including a laptop and digital camera.
Police later located and detained Hester in the 400 block of Adams Avenue based on witness descriptions. Police allegedly found several of the stolen items in his pockets.
Police also said at about 6 p.m. Monday, Hester broke out a window at Recovery Point in the 500 block of 9th Street, causing approximately $800 in damages.
He was identified by a worker who also provided police with a written statement.
Hester was arraigned in Cabell County Magistrate Court and ordered held in the Western Regional Jail in lieu of a $55,000 bail.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed eight new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department.
However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Fleeing from an officer, possession of a controlled substance and warrant service/execution, 3:53 a.m. Wednesday, 100 block of 8th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, 200 block of 6th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 10:29 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of Marcum Terrace.
Trespassing and shoplifting, 9:07 p.m. Tuesday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Paraphernalia, 7:16 a.m. Tuesday, 10th Street and 9th Avenue.
Shoplifting, 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of 8th Street.
Burglary and entry of dwelling or outhouse, 2:50 p.m. Tuesday, 400 block of 2nd Street.
Drinking in public places, 2:42 p.m. Tuesday, 300 block of West 9th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail:
Vinson Ray Ruby, 43, was jailed at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a home confinement violation and escape. Bond was $50,000.
Casey Eugene Holbrook, 35, was jailed at 11:10 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Charles Franklin Marshall, 46, was jailed at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with having altered Sudafed. Bond was not set.
Wade Allen Fulks, 55, was jailed at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with failure to register as a sex offender. Bond was $10,000.