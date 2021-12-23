BARBOURSVILLE — A Barboursville man was arrested late Wednesday night after police said he shot his roommate and co-worker at their home at 38 Pine Drive in the Barboursville area.
Quide Wang, 55, was charged with one count of malicious wounding after police said he shot Yan Hai Li, 62, in the leg, according to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle.
Zerkle said law enforcement responded to the home a little after 10 p.m. and learned there was some type of dispute between the two men, who said they are co-workers. Zerkle said he didn’t know the type of gun used and the investigation is ongoing.
Zerkle added that neither man speaks fluent English and officials were trying to find an interpreter.
Zerkle said Li’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening and he was listed in stable condition at a local hospital Thursday morning.
Wang was taken to the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville. Bond has not been set.
KENOVA SHOOTING: The Kenova Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the 900 block of 23rd Street on Wednesday.
It happened around 4:45 p.m., according to the department’s Chief of Police Bob Sullivan.
According to a news release from the department, upon arrival, officers found a man injured in the street near the residence who reported he had been shot at, but the shot had missed him. The man, who was bleeding from facial injuries, directed officers toward the residence where the suspect was located, supposedly inside the home with access to additional firearms.
The suspect was located several minutes later and was escorted outside by other family members. The suspect was also injured and bleeding from a head injury.
Emergency Medical Services was called to the scene to provide treatment for both people. Neither person wanted to be taken to the hospital in the ambulance.
The shooting appears to be the result of an escalated domestic dispute between an uncle and nephew, according to the release. An argument turned into a physical altercation and family members managed to separate the two and stop the fight, the release said. Then the nephew went to another part of the residence and returned to the kitchen with a 9mm pistol, threatening to shoot his uncle. Family members again tried to settle the dispute, with one family member placing herself between the nephew and the uncle.
Police said it was then that Jeremiah P. Estep, 19, of Kenova, fired a single shot in the direction of his uncle, missing both the uncle and the other family member in the process.
Estep has been charged with two counts of wanton endangerment. His bond was set by a Wayne County magistrate at $50,000, pending a hearing next week.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported one incident in the 24-hour period ending at 2:15 a.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Driving under the influence (DUI) less than .150, 1:56 a.m. Thursday, Hal Greer Boulevard and Washington Boulevard.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Amber Rose Dempsey, 23, was jailed at 12:55 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Sean Moore, 26, was jailed at 6 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a warrant for a pretrial felon. Bond was not set.