HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man has been charged in a shooting that occurred late Tuesday, according to Huntington police.
HPD charged 29-year-old Kyle James Clay with being a person prohibited from possessing firearms and 17 counts of misdemeanor shooting across road or near building or crowd.
Dispatchers received several shooting reports at about 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 and 1400 blocks of Madison Avenue, according to the criminal complaint.
Multiple officers responded to the 1200 block where they found Clay in possession of a firearm.
The complaint stated Clay discharged a AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle toward an RV parked in the area. An officer said 17 fired shell casings and one live round was found.
HPD officer Hun Tak stated Clay admitted to taking multiple non-prescribed medications.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 11 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 2:15 a.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Trespassing other than structure, obstructing officer, destruction of property, 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of 26th Street.
Persons prohibited from possessing firearms, discharging a firearm in city limits, battery, 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, 1200 block of Madison Avenue.
Information report, 6:46 p.m. Tuesday, 100 block of 8th Avenue.
Fraudulent use of a credit card with value less than $1,000, burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, midnight Thursday, 2000 block of 9th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 5 p.m. April 4, 1500 block of 3rd Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 1:13 p.m. Tuesday, unit block not listed, Washington Avenue.
Petit larceny, 1 a.m. Monday, 200 block of Richmond Street, Guyandotte.
Third-degree arson, 5:49 a.m. Tuesday, 1600 block of Artisan Avenue.
Trespass, 2:03 a.m. Tuesday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Curtis Junior Smith, 41, was jailed at 7:50 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Smith with grand larceny. Bond was not set.
Kristen Leigh Mills, 40, was jailed at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Mills with being a fugitive from justice and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. Bond was not set.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.