HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man with an active felony warrant fled from police Tuesday, resulting in a single-vehicle crash of a Huntington Police Department cruiser.
Marquize Kumae “Q” Scott, 21, of Huntington, was driving a blue Chevrolet Impala in the 2300 block of 9th Avenue in Huntington when members of the Huntington Police Department and Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force attempted to stop him, according to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court.
Scott fled in the vehicle and a Huntington police cruiser crashed while responding to the scene, according to Interim Police Chief Ray Cornwell.
“The officer is fine,” Cornwell said. “Our vehicle maintenance staff will assess the damages and the crash will be reviewed, as all are.”
Scott eventually stopped his vehicle, but fled on foot. Uniformed officers and plain-clothes detectives chased him on foot while ordering him to stop, the complaint said.
Scott ignored police commands and continued to run through yards and between houses until he was taken into custody in the 2400 block of 10th Avenue.
Scott was wanted on a warrant for charges of malicious wounding and wanton endangerment in a Sept. 10, 2019, shooting, which occurred during an argument in the 1700 block of Artisan Avenue.
Scott was jailed at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with malicious assault, fleeing from an officer and wanton endangerment. Bond was $105,000 cash only.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 17 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Warrant service/execution, 2:38 a.m. Wednesday, 5th Avenue and 9th Street.
Possession of a controlled substance, 10:07 p.m. Tuesday, 400 block of West 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Theft of utilities, burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 5th Street.
Paraphernalia, 7:28 a.m. Tuesday, 8th Street and 6th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 3 p.m. Tuesday, 500 block of 8th Street.
Deceased person, 5 p.m. Saturday, 500 block of 4th Street.
False pretenses with value of less than $1,000, 5 p.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of Jackson Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 12:56 p.m. Tuesday, McDermott Road and Olive Street.
Domestic battery, 8 p.m. Monday, 800 block of West 2nd Street.
DUI less than .150, SRL miscellaneous, 9:54 a.m. Tuesday, 8th Street and 9th Avenue.
Grand larceny, breaking and entering, 1 a.m. Tuesday, 500 block of Jefferson Avenue.
DUI greater than .150, SRL miscellaneous, 1:40 a.m. Tuesday, 3100 block of 16th Street Road.
Paraphernalia, 7:08 a.m. Monday, 5th Street and 6th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 12:10 a.m. Tuesday, 400 block of 9th Street.
Possession of marijuana, burglary tools, 11:39 p.m. Monday, West 8th Street and Virginia Avenue.
Deceased person, 10:24 p.m. Monday, 2400 block of 8th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail:
Anthony Ray Bell, 32, was jailed at 2 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with theft of utilities and burglary. Bond was not set.
Christopher Michael Byrd Jr., 43, was jailed at 2 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with burglary. Bond was not set.
Diana Gay Harless, 57, was jailed at 2 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with theft of utilities and burglary. Bond was not set.
Olivia Micole-Samatha Turner, 27, was jailed at 2 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with theft of utilities and burglary. Bond was not set.
Tommy Ray Workman, 25, was jailed at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with grand larceny. Bond was not set.