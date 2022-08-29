HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man was arrested and charged with 13 felonies following a report of a shooting Monday afternoon in the Guyandotte neighborhood.
Logan C. Burns, 30, was charged with four counts of malicious wounding, six counts of wanton endangerment and three counts of burglary.
Huntington Police responded to a residence in the 700 block of Rear Buffington Street in Guyandotte at about 12:30 p.m. for a possible armed robbery and shooting.
When they arrived, they discovered a suspect had entered the house and shot a 46-year-old Huntington man in the leg and hit a 30-year-old Nevada man in the face with the handgun before running from the area, according to a news release.
Cabell County EMS treated both victims at the scene. The gunshot victim was taken to a hospital with what police said does not appear to be a life-threatening injury.
Additional officers were then flagged down by witnesses and told the suspect was running between homes in the 600 block of Buffington Street. Officers heard a gunshot, which was later discovered to have been fired by the suspect at witnesses that were attempting to follow him, according to the release.
Officers located Burns in the 600 block of South High Street and were able to take him into custody.
Huntington Police continued to investigate and found Burns had entered two more homes in the 600 block of Richmond Street after he fled the house on Rear Buffington Street.
Inside one home, police said Burns struck a 55-year-old man in the head with the handgun and threatened to shoot others before going next door and threatening a 45-year-old man there with the gun. Police say Burns fled this home, which is when witnesses began following him. He was taken into custody moments later.
Cabell County Schools Director of Communications Jedd Flowers said Guyandotte Elementary was placed under a lockdown around 12:50 p.m. Monday during the incident. Flowers said by 2 p.m. the lockdown was lifted, and children were reported to be safe.
The following information was provided by the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office:
The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office has requested the public’s assistance to find a man involved in several break-ins.
The office provided two photos of a man in a red hat, blue T-shirt and black and white shoes who they say is wanted for questioning in several break-ins around the Merritts Creek area in Barboursville.
To report information regarding the identity of the man or the incidents, contact the Detective Bureau at 304-634-4672. All tips remain anonymous.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported eight incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 11:44 p.m. Sunday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Destruction of property, 11:44 p.m. Sunday, 800 block of 4th Avenue.
Found property, 4:30 p.m. Sunday, 1000 block of West 13th Street.
Illegal camping, loitering on city property, 11:26 a.m. Aug. 25, 400 block of 9th Street.
Deceased person, 12:30 a.m. Sunday, 700 block of 9th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 9:30 p.m. Aug. 25, 1100 block of 4th Avenue.
Persons prohibited from possessing firearms, 2:26 p.m. Sunday, near the corner of 28th Street and Roby Road.
Deceased person, 4 p.m. Aug. 27, 1200 block of Madison Avenue.
Deceased person, 12:56 a.m. Sunday, 1000 block of 28th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Sierra Nichole Blackwell, 24, was jailed at 8 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Blackwell with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver and child neglect. Bond was not set.
Jasper Lee Cremeans, 23, was jailed at 8 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Cremeans with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and child neglect. Bond was not set.
Joshua Hank Timothy Mosley, 35, was jailed at 12:15 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Mosley with trespassing and breaking and entering. Bond was not set.
Donald Raye Hancock, 32, was jailed at 11:15 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Hancock with fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Tessa Renee Vanmeter, 42, was jailed at 4 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Mason County charged Vanmeter with burglary by breaking and entering. Bond was not set.