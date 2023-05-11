HUNTINGTON — A man was charged with arson Thursday after a morning fire in Huntington.
According to the Cabell County 911 dispatch report, a house was lit on fire at about 4:50 a.m. in the 600 block of West 9th Street.
The home was occupied by two disabled residents who were not harmed during the fire.
Clinton Ernest Kincaid, 43, of Kincaid, West Virginia, was jailed two hours later and charged with first-degree arson.
A Huntington Police officer saw a “suspicious person” setting fire to the residence, according to the complaint.
The officer saw the person spraying the fire with a bottle of lighter fluid.
Huntington Police Chief Phil Watkins said Kincaid removed the security camera from the rear of the house and failed to enter through the front door.
Kincaid was lodged in Western Regional Jail with a $50,000 bond.
A preliminary hearing was set at 10:30 a.m. May 18 in the basement of the Cabell County Courthouse.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 18 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 2:30 a.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 2:30 a.m., 1700 block of Charleston Avenue.
Trespass, 6:36 p.m. Wednesday, 600 block of 5th Street.
Brandishing, 10 p.m. Wednesday, 300 block of 36th Street Guyandotte.
Insurance required, defective equipment, driving license revoked due to miscellaneous reasons, 9:28 p.m. Wednesday, 800 block of 23rd Street.
Petit larceny, 7:42 p.m. Wednesday, 2800 block of 5th Street.
Fraudulent use of a credit card with value less than $1,000, 2:30 p.m. May 5, 2100 block of 6th Avenue.
Breaking and entering, grand larceny, noon April 29, 700 block of 10th Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, intoxication or drinking in public places, 12:55 p.m. Wednesday, 1400 block of Norway Avenue.
Grand larceny, 7 p.m. May 5, 400 block of Norway Avenue.
Towing requirements, 9:06 a.m. Wednesday, 1700 block of Marcum Terrace.
Information report, 7:05 a.m. Wednesday, 900 block of Francis Court.
Petit larceny, 10:10 a.m. Sunday, 1000 block of 8th Avenue.
Battery, 7 p.m. May 4, near the corner of 19th Street and 9th Avenue.
Battery, 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
Disorderly conduct, 4:03 a.m. Wednesday, near the corner of 10th Street and 7th Avenue.
Indecent exposure, destruction of property, 2:41 a.m. Wednesday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Domestic assault, wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 1:01 a.m. Wednesday, unit block of Pogue Street.
Trespass, 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of 7th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Anthony Michael Lombardo, 33, was jailed at 3 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Lombardo with wanton endangerment and domestic assault. Bond was not set.
Joseph Paul Smith Jr., 33, was jailed at 6 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Mason County charged Smith with fugitive from justice, fleeing driving under the influence, and receiving or transferring stolen vehicle. Bond was set at $10,000.