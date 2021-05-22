HARTS, W.Va. — Two men were jailed overnight for arson charges in Lincoln County.
West Virginia State Police said a series of arson complaints were called in around 12:30 a.m. in the Harts area of Lincoln County on Friday and the suspect, Cody William Lusher, 30, was arrested after witnesses reportedly observed him setting fire to Walking By Faith Baptist Church and an abandoned home.
Police said he also attempted to set fire to a general store.
Lusher was jailed at 4:45 a.m., according to booking records at Western Regional Jail. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with first-degree arson, fourth-degree arson and a probation violation. Bond was not set.
In an incident police said they didn’t believe to be related, another man in Lincoln County was also arrested on arson charges.
Malcolm Ray Meade Jr., 33, was jailed at 1:50 a.m. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with arson. Bond was set at $15,000. No other information was available.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 16 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Friday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Petit larceny, 4:30 p.m. Nov. 9, 2018, 500 block of East Road.
Intoxicating substances, prohibited acts, 3:50 p.m. Thursday, 15th Street and 9th Avenue.
Destruction of property — misdemeanor, 9:40 a.m. Thursday, 8th Street and 11th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 2 p.m. Wednesday, 5th Avenue.
SRL/DUI first and second offense, possession of a controlled substance, DUI less than .150, 12:31 p.m. Thursday, 24th Street and 10th Avenue.
Domestic assault, 11:40 a.m. Thursday, 1000 block of Madison Avenue.
Information report, 12:23 p.m. March 30, 1000 block of Virginia Avenue.
Nuisance property, 11:26 a.m. Thursday, 800 block of 24th Street.
Destruction of property — misdemeanor, 10:15 a.m. Thursday, 100 block of 29th Street.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 10:45 a.m. Thursday, 2300 block of 9th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 10:27 a.m. Thursday, 800 block of Virginia Avenue.
Blocking driveway, 9:51 a.m. Thursday, 8th Street and 11th Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, 9:39 a.m. Thursday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Petit larceny, destruction of property — misdemeanor, breaking and entering auto, 3:44 a.m. Thursday, 100 block of Davis Street.
Discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of dwelling, 2 a.m. Thursday, 19th Street and Buffington Avenue.
Joyriding — stolen vehicle without intent to permanently deprive, threatening communications by electronic device, 3 p.m. Sunday, 2000 block of 10th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
David Mack Blair II, 24, was jailed at 2:40 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with domestic assault and brandishing. Bond was not set.
Brian Keith Shackleford, 38, was jailed at 4 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with license suspended/revoked for DUI, DUI second offense and distribution of a controlled substance. Bond was not set.