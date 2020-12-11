HUNTINGTON — A man was jailed early Friday after shooting another man at an apartment complex in the East Pea Ridge area.
Jonathan T. Foster, 19, was charged with attempted murder. He is currently housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, police were called to an apartment complex along Garden Lane in the East Pea Ridge area outside of Huntington.
The victim, Samuel R. Blackwell, 24, was found to have bene shot in the thigh. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Zerkle said Blackwell identified Foster as the shooter and said the incident began as a neighbor dispute involving a dog.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, the pair had been arguing when Foster went to get a gun from his girlfriend before he returned and shot the victim in the leg.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 12 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending 11:49 p.m. Thursday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
DUI less than .150, 11:49 p.m. Thursday, 400 block of 13th Street.
Threatening communications by electronic device, 8 p.m. Thursday, 1800 block of 12th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 6:33 p.m. Thursday, 600 block of West Sixth Street.
Trespassing 6 p.m. Thursday, 1700 block of Washington Avenue.
Petit larceny, 12 p.m. Nov. 3, 300 block of West 18th Street.
Breaking and entering of an auto, 6 p.m. Wednesday, 1400 block of Seventh Avenue.
Warrant service, 10:57 a.m. Thursday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Destruction of property, 8:50 a.m. Thursday, 500 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Petit larceny, 9:#0 p.m. Tuesday, 1100 block of Monroe Avenue.
Breaking and entering of an auto, 2 p.m. Wednesday,
Stolen auto, 5:38 a.m. Thursday, 2800 block of Fourth Avenue.
Petit larceny, 1 a.m. Thursday, 100 block of Sycamore Street.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Melissa Dawn Short, 41, was jailed at 8 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with stole vehicles or grand larceny of an auto, driving on a suspended or revoked license and larceny. She was also jailed on an active warrant. Bond was not set.
Dylan Blake Pence, 19, was jailed at 3 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with second-degree sexual assault. Bond was not set.
Linda Kay Louise Maynard, 30, was jailed at 7:50 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with driving suspended, receiving or transporting stolen property and fleeing on foot. Bond was $12,000.