IRONTON — A South Point, Ohio, man has been charged with attempted murder after a local middle school teacher said she was shot at Tuesday morning on Ohio 93, according to Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless.
Lawless said later Tuesday that a man from South Point, identified as a former boyfriend of the victim, was arrested in the shooting.
Jerrino Johnson, 52, was charged with attempted murder. Lawless said the investigation could lead to additional charges.
Johnson is scheduled to be in Ironton Municipal Court at 9 a.m. Thursday on the second-degree felony charge, Lawless said.
No weapon had been recovered as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, Lawless said.
Lawless said a female Rock Hill Middle School teacher was shot at on her way to work Tuesday. The teacher’s name is being withheld during the investigation.
At around 7:42 a.m., the victim reported she had been shot at by an unknown male after she pulled off the road because she was feeling ill.
She told the Sheriff’s Office that she was parked in a gravel lot near the Lawrence County Juvenile Center on Ohio 93 that leads to a walking track when the male suspect approached her by foot. She said he wore a camouflage outfit and a camouflage hat with netting that covered his face.
The suspect was reported to have shot at her with a handgun while she sat in her vehicle. The victim drove away from the scene as at least two bullets struck her vehicle.
She returned to Ironton to meet with deputies and detectives and did not have any injuries, but at least one bullet went through the back glass of her vehicle and a second bullet struck the rear fender on the passenger side.
Because the incident involved a school employee, the school district was put on a heightened alert Tuesday as a precautionary measure, Lawless said.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported seven incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 1:51 p.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Destruction of property, 9:30 p.m. Aug. 20, 2700 block of Guyan Avenue.
Deceased person, 8 a.m. Aug. 11, unit block of 13th Street.
Warrant service or execution, 1:51 p.m. Monday, 300 block of Olive Street.
Trespass in structure or conveyance, 12:45 p.m. Monday, 3200 block of Chase Street.
Petit larceny, 12:45 a.m. Monday, 3200 block of Chase Street.
Information report, 3:20 a.m. Monday, 2600 block of Marcum Terrace.
Battery, 12:55 a.m. Monday, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
John Christopher Young, 34, was jailed at 9:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Young with obstructing an officer, fleeing from officer, possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver and shoplifting. Bond was set at $62,500.
Michael Dane Terry, 51, was jailed at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Terry with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was set at $50,000.
