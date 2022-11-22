BARBOURSVILLE — A Glenwood, West Virginia, man was arrested Monday evening on kidnapping and other charges after witnesses in a Cabell County intersection called 911 about the incident.
West Virginia State Police responded at about 4 p.m. Monday to an intersection near the Merritt Creek Farm shopping plaza, where several people reported that a woman was pulled out of a car and taken into another vehicle.
Danny Joe White Jr., 25, was charged with kidnapping, domestic battery and domestic assault.
Each complainant said a woman was forced out of the passenger front door of a gold sedan and forced into a pickup truck. They said the woman was yelling for help and one of the complainants recorded the incident on a cellphone, according to the criminal complaint.
According to the complaint, the victim was inside the sedan with her father. He told police he picked up his daughter earlier in the day when there was an altercation between the victim and White, who were in a relationship.
A trooper found the victim in the vehicle parked at the defendant’s residence with multiple bruises and abrasions on her face.
White was lodged at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville with no bond.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported eight incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 5 p.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Driving license revoked due to miscellaneous reasons, 4:51 p.m. Monday, 1900 block of 3rd Avenue.
