HUNTINGTON — A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with kidnapping and second-degree robbery.
Eric Jami West, 35, was arrested after Huntington Police Department officers responded to a hostage situation at an Advance Auto Parts in the 400 block of Washington Avenue.
Officers responded to the store at 12:04 p.m. after receiving a call of a possible hostage situation. West called 911 using the store’s phone and said he had two hostages inside the store.
As HPD arrived to the scene, a man matching the suspect’s description left the store and was placed into custody without incident.
HPD said witnesses reported that West locked the front door and refused to let employees leave. He then threatened employees with a car battery and started to take items from the store. No one was injured during the incident.
When West was arrested, officers found items from the store on his person.
Bond for West was set at $10,000 cash only.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported seven incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 8 a.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 8 a.m. Monday, 1600 block of Charleston Avenue.
Petit larceny, 5 p.m. Sunday, 1300 block of Madison Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 4 p.m. Feb. 17, 1100 block of 25th Street.
Petit larceny, 2 a.m. Monday, 300 block of 5th Avenue.
Unauthorized use of dumpster, 2 p.m. Sunday, 900 block of 12th Avenue.
Obstructing traffic (street), 11:09 p.m. Sunday, Interstate 64.
Petit larceny, noon March 11, 2200 block of 8th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Shawn David White, 39, was jailed at 2:35 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with unlawful taking of vehicle, forgery and an outstanding warrant. Bond was set at $16,950.
Christopher Lloyd Burns, 31, was jailed at 4:15 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with destruction of property, shoplifting and an outstanding warrant. Bond was set at $20,750.
Jeffrey S. Morrison, 56, was jailed at 1 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of controlled substance and driving under the influence with drugs. Bond was not set.
Morgan Ashley Henderson, 28, was jailed at 11:15 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Clinton Jay Perkins, 38, was jailed at 2:55 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was set at $10,000.
James Brian Schwab, 46, was jailed at 11:15 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Rachel Jeanette Dailey, 36, was jailed at 1:18 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with circuit court outstanding warrant. Bond was not set.
Halie Dawn Milam, 24, was jailed at 1 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with an outstanding warrant. Bond was set at $150 cash only.
James Waverly Tyson, 54, was jailed at 3 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with driving under the influence, expired registration, and driving with suspended or revoked license. Bond was set at $2,500.
Clayton Jay Durbin, 41, was jailed at 11:15 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with failure to appear in court. Bond was not set.
Brett Alan Castle, 50, was jailed at 2:55 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with home confinement violation. Bond was not set.