HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man was jailed overnight Thursday after being accused of stabbing a man and threatening to kill him along Virginia Avenue in West Huntington.
Bradley Warren Perrine, 40, of Huntington, was jailed at 2:30 a.m. Thursday. The Huntington Police Department charged him with malicious assault. His bond was set at $75,000.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, officers with the HPD were called to a gas station at 1006 Washington Ave. in Huntington just before midnight Thursday on reports of a stabbing.
A man told police the defendant had approached him while he was sitting at Goodwill, at 1005 Virginia Ave., and started an argument with him. During the argument, the defendant pulled out a knife and started to chase the victim.
The defendant grabbed the victim by the shirt, causing him to slip, which resulted in him being stabbed once in the back by his left shoulder blade, the complaint said.
The victim and a witness told police Perrine then said “You’re lucky I missed or I would have killed you. Next time I see you I will.” Both individuals identified the defendant as the assailant.
He is currently housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 20 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 2:55 a.m. Thursday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Strangulation, 2:55 a.m. Thursday, 900 block of Marcum Terrace.
Warrant service, 1:33 a.m. Thursday, 900 block of Buffington Street.
Information report, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 21, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Petit larceny, 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of 12th Street.
Destruction of property, 8 a.m. Tuesday, 400 block of 5th Avenue.
Fraud and related activity in connection of an access device, 3:35 p.m. Wednesday, 2200 block of 5th Street Road.
Petit larceny, 5:12 p.m. Wednesday, 1100 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Warrant service, 3:47 p.m. Wednesday, 2600 block of 1st Avenue.
False pretenses with a value of less than $1,000, 2500 block of Rear 1st Avenue.
Destruction of property, 9 p.m. Tuesday, 2100 block of Buffington Avenue.
First-degree robbery, 8:11 p.m. Aug. 21, 1200 block of 4th Avenue.
Fugitive from justice, 12:27 p.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Information report, 11:55 a.m. Wednesday, 900 block of 5th Avenue.
Information report, 1:50 a.m. Monday, 2500 block of 3rd Avenue.
Stolen auto, 5:50 p.m. Aug. 21, 1500 block of 9th Avenue.
Threatening communications by electronic device, noon Aug. 17, first block of Highland Court.
Deceased person, 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, 500 block of Bridge Street.
Breaking and entering, 2:13 a.m. Wednesday, 500 block of Bridge Street.
Petit larceny, 12:54 p.m. Wednesday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Brenna Rea Shaver, 38, was jailed at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.