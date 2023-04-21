HUNTINGTON — A man told police he was struck in the right leg with a baseball bat on March 25.
The victim said he was drinking a beer in the 700 block of 11th Street by the shipping docks when another man sat next to him.
He told police the man used drugs, fell asleep, woke up and struck him in the leg with a bat, according to the criminal complaint.
The victim approached an officer seven days later on April 1. The complaint stated the victim did not know the defendant’s name at the time, which was the reason for the delayed report.
Brandon Lee Harless, 27, was arrested almost three weeks after on Thursday with a $105,000 bond.
Law enforcement charged Harless with malicious assault after the victim identified Harless in a mugshot.
HPD officer Ryan Tackett said he saw a large purple contusion on the back of the victim’s leg as well as purple swelling around his right ankle.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 22 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 1:52 a.m. Friday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Driving license revoked due to miscellaneous reasons, driving under the influence, warrant service or execution, 1:52 p.m. Friday, near the corner of Cedar Street and Norway Avenue.
Destruction of property, 2 p.m. Thursday, 1300 block of 28th Street.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 12:39 p.m. Thursday, 1300 block of 16th Street.
Battery, 2 p.m. Thursday, 2100 block of Enslow Avenue.
Petit larceny, 3:37 p.m. Thursday, 100 block of 13th Street.
Petit larceny, 12:50 p.m. March 28, 400 block of Camden Road.
Destruction of property, 2:29 p.m. Thursday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Found property, 2:15 p.m. Thursday, 1100 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Petit larceny, destruction of property, attempt to commit a felony, 11 p.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of 12th Street.
Found property, 1:20 p.m. Thursday, 1200 block of 4th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 11:58 a.m. Thursday, 900 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Forgery or uttering, 1:20 p.m. Thursday, 1200 block of 4th Avenue.
Receiving or transferring stolen goods, warrant service or execution, 11:30 a.m. Thursday, address not listed.
Fraudulent use of a credit card with value less than $1,000, 9:56 a.m. April 8, 1900 block of 12th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 10 p.m. Wednesday, 1600 block of Artisan Avenue.
Identity theft, midnight June 4, 2022, 1600 block of 6th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of Euclid Place.
Petit larceny, 4 p.m. Wednesday, 1800 block of 6th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 7 p.m. Wednesday, 1200 block of 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, brandishing, abduction of person, kidnapping or concealing child, 6:30 a.m. Thursday, near the corner of 32nd Street and 3rd Avenue.
Attempt to commit felony, destruction of property, 1:45 p.m. Thursday, 1200 block of 12th Street.
Battery, 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, 700 block of 11th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Jermaine Demaul Cathey, 41, was jailed at 8:20 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Cathey with fugitive from justice. No bond.
Adam Todd Davis, 36, was jailed at 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Davis with two counts of entry of building other than a dwelling. Bond was set at $500 cash only.
Christopher Terrell Harris, 21, was jailed at 10:40 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Harris with conspiracy, possession of controlled substance and accessory before and after the fact. Bond was not set.
James Thomas Robinson, 26, was jailed at 7:40 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Robinson with malicious assault and wanton endangerment. Bond was set at $25,000 cash only.
Johnce I. Followay, 35, was jailed at 9:50 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Followay with failure to register as a sex offender. Bond was not set.
Jason Lee Scarberry, 38, was jailed at 6:25 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Scarberry with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was set at $50,000.
Eddie Dale Wandling, 27, was jailed at 4 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged Wandling with driving license revoked due to miscellaneous reasons. Bond was not set.