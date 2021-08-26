HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man was jailed Wednesday after being accused of striking a person with a firearm along Hal Greer Boulevard.
Carlos Fredrick Durrett, 27, was jailed at 2:05 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with malicious assault and domestic battery. His bond was set at $26,500 cash only.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, police were called to 808 16th St., an apartment that Durrett listed as his address, at 12:38 a.m. Wednesday on a call of a man striking a person in the head with a gun and pointing the gun at another person.
The complaint said the victim told police the man was standing outside the home trying to break the door down before he left, heading north on Hal Greer Boulevard. Officers found Durrett nearby walking in the middle of the road of the underpass and said he became irate when they attempted to stop him.
He is accused of fleeing on foot before police caught him. Officers found a firearm in his pants pockets, the complaint said.
Durrett is housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 15 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Intoxicating substances and prohibited acts, midnight Wednesday, no address listed.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 10:05 p.m. Wednesday, 900 block of 12th Street.
Failure to process or fingerprint, disorderly conduct and battery, 9:18 p.m. Wednesday, 3100 block of U.S. 60.
Breaking and entering an auto, 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, 2900 block of 1st Street.
Information report, 6 p.m. Aug. 3, Huntington.
Battery, 7:38 p.m. Wednesday, 600 block of 5th Avenue.
Trespass, 4:16 p.m. Wednesday, 2800 block of Artisan Heights.
Open container, 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, 800 block of 9th Avenue.
False pretenses with a value of $1,000 or more, 11:56 a.m. July 23, 100 block of Kinetic Drive.
Shoplifting and warrant service, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, 800 block of 8th Street.
Information report, 9:14 a.m. Wednesday, 2100 block of Buffington Avenue.
Petit larceny, noon Tuesday, 3400 block of Hughes Street.
Petit larceny, 9:03 a.m. Wednesday, 1400 block of U.S. 60.
Petit larceny, 8:39 a.m. Wednesday, 1400 block of U.S. 60.
Malicious or unlawful assault and domestic battery, 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, 800 block of 16th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Daniel Tate Hale, 42, was jailed at 12:45 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with burglary. Bond was not set.
Stephanie Nicole Miller, 37, was jailed at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with receiving or transferring stolen property. Bond was $5,000.
David Wade Queen, 46, was jailed at 2:30 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County jailed him on an active warrant. Bond was not set.