HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested a Huntington man they said had crystal meth in his pockets during a traffic stop Thursday.
Raymond Randall Mills, 26, is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and obstruction, according to criminal complaints filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court.
Deputy Jason Howerton was in the 300 block of 9th Avenue in Guyandotte on Thursday when he allegedly spotted a 2015 Nissan Juke parked in the middle of the road.
“The occupants appeared to be doing a drug deal prior to me approaching them,” according to the complaints. “I was also flagged down by a concerned citizen that stated all the occupants in the vehicle were high.”
Howerton pulled over the vehicle in the 400 block of Main Street. Upon speaking with the driver, Mills was observed sitting in the backseat and allegedly acting “extremely nervous.”
The driver consented to a search of the vehicle before Mills stepped out and said “he had some dope on him,” according to the complaints.
Inside Mills’ pocket, the deputy said he found a baggie containing meth. Mills said he had a backpack with scales and baggies in the backseat, according to the complaints.
According to the complaints, Mills originally gave the deputy his brother’s name and birth date because he had warrants and didn’t want to go to jail. The deputy determined Mills was wanted for charges of retaliation against a public official in Cabell County.
Mills was arraigned in Cabell County Magistrate Court and ordered held in the Western Regional Jail in lieu of a $105,000 bail.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail:
Thomas Lee Day, 44, was jailed at 5:10 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice and obstruction. Bond was $5,000.
Terrell McNeil, 25, was jailed at 4:20 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with domestic battery, intimidation of a public officer, failure to process and obstructing. Bond was $55,000.
Daniel Taylor Stephens, 23, was jailed at 10:40 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice, receiving and transferring stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, obstructing, and driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI. Bond was $35,000.
Tasha Spratt Morin, 30, was jailed at 5:50 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with possession with intent to deliver meth. Bond was not set.