HUNTINGTON — Police arrested a Huntington man they said had methamphetamine on him during a traffic stop Monday.
Corey Steven Allen, 27, is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance, second-offense DUI, driving on a suspended license for DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Allen was also wanted for charges of introducing a controlled substance into a correctional facility, receiving and transferring stolen property and a capias warrant, according to criminal complaints filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court.
At about 2:30 p.m. Monday, police stopped a 2004 Honda Goldwing motorcycle driven by Allen in the 800 block of 7th Avenue. Allen’s registration sticker expired in 2017 and he also did not have a driver’s license stemming from a DUI suspension on Nov. 5, 2018, according to the complaints.
Police said Allen had constricted pupils, low and raspy speech and open sores on his face and arms. Allen said the sores were from meth use and he had used about .25 to .50 grams of meth along with Suboxone earlier that day, according to the complaints.
During a search, police said they found 2.3 grams of meth, a glass pipe and multiple needles inside his pockets.
Police gave Allen a field sobriety test, which allegedly showed impairment. He refused a secondary blood test, according to the complaints.
Allen was arraigned in Cabell County Magistrate Court and was ordered held in the Western Regional Jail in lieu of a $68,000 bond.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed six new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Warrant service/execution, 11:54 p.m. Monday, 1400 block of 4th Avenue.
Open container, 7:43 a.m. Monday, 8th Street and 8 1/2 Alley.
Drug paraphernalia, second-offense DUI and delivery of a controlled substance, 6:44 p.m. Monday, 400 block of West 16th Street.
Domestic battery and warrant service/execution, 8:05 a.m. Monday, 1000 block of 9th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 1:07 a.m. Monday, 1800 block of West 5th Avenue.
Disorderly conduct, 1:46 a.m. Monday, 300 block of West 9th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail:
Walter McKenzie Bocook, 47, was jailed at 9 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver. Bond was $50,000.
Clarissa Marynell Farley, 30, was jailed at 4 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with burglary. Bond was $25,000.
Toy Brandon Scott, 41, was jailed at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with transferring stolen property into the state and a violation of a domestic violence petition. Bond was $28,000.
Olivia Nicole-Samantha Turner, 26, was jailed at 12:40 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed her on a felony warrant. Bond was $25,000.
Rufus Glenn Swimm, 45, was jailed at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with grand larceny, burglary and transferring and receiving stolen property. Bond was $50,000.
George Daren Hall, 44, was jailed at 12:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with unlawful wounding. Bond was $17,500.
James Allen Parsley, 32, was jailed at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with possession of pornographic material depicting minors. Bond was $10,000.