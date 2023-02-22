The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — A man was charged with murder after Ironton police responded to a possible overdose report Tuesday.

Law enforcement responded to a call approximately 4:08 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of 1/2 South 7th Street. Officers knocked on the door of a residence multiple times with no response, according to Ironton police.

