IRONTON — A man was charged with murder after Ironton police responded to a possible overdose report Tuesday.
Law enforcement responded to a call approximately 4:08 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of 1/2 South 7th Street. Officers knocked on the door of a residence multiple times with no response, according to Ironton police.
Officers then noticed two people, one being 58-year-old Joseph Lewis, lying on the kitchen floor through a window. A person inside the residence told police to enter the front door.
Lewis was laying next to 59-year-old Jeri Crabtree, who police said appeared to have severe injuries. After assessment by officers and EMS, Crabtree was pronounced deceased.
Lewis was charged with murder and was lodged in Lawrence County Jail.
To report information regarding the investigation, contact the Detective’s Division at 740-532-5606.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 15 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 12:05 a.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Persons prohibited from possessing firearms, possession of a controlled substance, 12:05 a.m. Wednesday, 2800 block of 5th Avenue.
Littering, 9:03 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Shoplifting, 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, 2100 block of 8th Avenue.
Petit larceny, midnight Tuesday, 3200 block of Washington Boulevard.
Warrant service or execution, 1:51 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 12:25 p.m. Tuesday, 1700 block of 7th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 12:53 p.m. Feb. 16, 1000 block of 6th Avenue.
Found property, 11:44 a.m. Tuesday, 100 block of 3rd Avenue.
Battery, 9:48 a.m. Tuesday, 2200 block of 8th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 9:40 a.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Battery, 7:45 a.m. Monday, 2400 block of Collis Avenue Rear.
Petit larceny, breaking and entering, midnight Jan. 29, 100 block of Baer Street.
Petit larceny, domestic battery, 2:30 p.m. Monday, 1300 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Deceased person, 2:13 a.m. Tuesday, 2900 block of Staunton Road.
Fleeing from officer, persons prohibited from possessing firearms, 2:09 a.m. Tuesday, unit block not listed, 26th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Brent A. Lewis, 41, was jailed at 4 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Lewis with being a person prohibited from possessing firearms and possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $23,000.
Dawn Eugena McPherson, 51, was jailed at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged McPherson with financial exploitation of an elderly person. Bond was not set.
John Quinntail Parson, 38, was jailed at 3:05 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Mason County charged Parson with delivery of a controlled substance and delivery of a counterfeit controlled substance. Bond was set at $125,000.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.