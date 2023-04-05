BRANCHLAND, W.Va. — One man was arrested Tuesday and another awaits a warrant search in an explosive device investigation, according to State Police Capt. R. A. Maddy.
State police received a call at approximately 2 p.m. Monday about two people who threw an explosive device on a private property, causing a fire.
The two suspects were identified as 56-year-old Hobert Amen Dial, of Branchland, and 37-year-old Brandon Rakes, of Ranger, West Virginia.
Maddy said a search warrant was executed at Dial’s residence Tuesday by the WVSP Explosive Response Team.
Law enforcement located two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and bulk explosives in the residence.
Dial was arrested and charged with two counts of illegal possession of destructive devices and destructive materials.
Warrants for Rakes are pending, according to Maddy.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 15 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 10:57 p.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Fugitive from justice, obstructing by making false statements to an officer, possession of controlled substance, 10:57 p.m. Tuesday, 1800 block of Artisan Avenue.
Prohibited stopping, standing, or parking or places, 9:28 p.m. Tuesday, 700 block of West 5th Street.
Bicycle obedience to traffic rules, 8:53 p.m. Tuesday, near the corner of Hal Greer boulevard and 8th Avenue.
False pretenses with value of less than $1,000, 10 a.m. Monday, 800 block of 6th Avenue.
Absconding, fraudulently obtaining food or lodging, 6:32 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of 6th Avenue.
Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, strangulation, warrant service or execution, 3:10 p.m. Tuesday, 500 block of Marcum Terrace.
Grand larceny, 3:30 a.m. April 1, 500 block of 6th Avenue.
Shoplifting, noon Tuesday, 100 block of 7th Avenue.
Information report, 11 p.m. April 2, 1600 block of Doulton Avenue.
Fraudulent use of a credit card value less than $1,000, 11:55 a.m. Monday, 2800 block of 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 11:25 a.m. March 31, 900 block of Monroe Avenue.
Shoplifting, 10:09 a.m. Tuesday, 4400 block of Waverly Road.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.