HUNTINGTON — A man died Thursday afternoon after a vehicle he was doing maintenance on fell on him in Huntington, according to police.
Huntington Deputy Chief Phil Watkins confirmed the man died after an incident on Hughes Street in the Westmoreland neighborhood of Huntington. Watkins said the incident was a “tragic accident.”
Additional information was unavailable at press time Thursday.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 20 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 4:10 a.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Information report, 4:10 a.m. Thursday, corner of 4th Street and 8th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, petit larceny, 2:29 p.m. Wednesday, 800 block of Adams Avenue.
Petit larceny, noon Wednesday, 600 block of West 5th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 4:21 p.m. Wednesday, corner of Elm Street and Buffington Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 3:58 p.m. Wednesday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outbuilding, 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, 900 block of Jackson Avenue.
Petit larceny, 1:50 a.m. Sunday, unit block of Washington Avenue.
Destruction of property, 11 p.m. Sunday, 2100 block of 7th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 11:32 a.m. Wednesday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Destruction of property, midnight June 27, 100 block of 4th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 11:32 a.m. Wednesday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Trespass, warrant service or execution, 10:53 a.m. Wednesday, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Petit larceny, midnight May 30, 700 block of Elm Street.
Grand larceny, 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, 2000 block of 5th Avenue.
Grand larceny, 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, 1600 block of 7th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 9:47 a.m. Wednesday, 2600 block of 5th Avenue.
Grand larceny, 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of 3rd Avenue.
Malicious or unlawful assault, 3 a.m. Tuesday, 2900 block of Auburn Road.
Runaway juvenile, 10 p.m. Tuesday, unit block of West 6th Avenue.
Driving under the influence less than .150, 12:55 a.m. Tuesday, corner of 6th Street and 6th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Thomas Kevin Colabine, 54, was jailed at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
Spencer Louis Gunter, 51, was jailed at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was set at $15,000.
Leonard Early Jackson, 51, was jailed at 5:05 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of controlled substances with intent to deliver. Bond was set at $50,000.
Elizabeth Susan Kipp, 31, was jailed at 5:10 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with driving under the influence, taking ID of another, possession of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, and receiving or transferring stolen property. Bond was set at $72,500.
Zachary Adam Mandelka, 27, was jailed at 10:40 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with strangulation, domestic assault and domestic battery. Bond was set at $61,800.
Jason Rawlings Bounds, 48, was jailed at 1:04 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with fleeing on foot. Bond was not set.
Casey Matthew Oxley, 41, was jailed at 11:25 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with battery on EMS, battery on health care worker, attempt to commit a felony, assault on EMS, destruction of property and reckless driving. Bond was set at $100,000 cash only.