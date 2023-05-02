HUNTINGTON — A man was run over and killed by his own vehicle after he attempted to run from West Virginia State Police during a traffic stop.
The incident happened around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday when Trooper M.J. Adkins attempted to stop a silver 1998 Ford Focus for traffic violations.
Adkins said the driver, James McGraw, 30, of Charleston, did not stop and Adkins began pursuing him.
Eventually, McGraw stopped at the bottom of a hill along Bonnie Boulevard near U.S. 60. Then he attempted to escape on foot, but did not put his car in park, according to State Police, and the vehicle rolled on top of him while he was attempting to flee.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. State Police said the investigation is ongoing.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 17 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3:05 a.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Warrant service or execution, 3:05 a.m. Tuesday, 300 block of 28th Street.
Domestic assault, 10:44 p.m. Monday, 2200 block of 11th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 6 p.m. April 29, 1400 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Petit larceny, 10:22 p.m. Monday, 1200 block of 6th Avenue.
Information report, 9:49 p.m. Monday, 1300 block of 4th Avenue.
Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, first-degree robbery, 5:30 p.m. Monday, 500 block of North High Street Guyandotte.
Counterfeiting, 5 p.m. Monday, 900 block of 12th Street.
Trespass, 2:25 p.m. Monday, 1100 block of 10th Street.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 2 a.m. Monday, 100 block of Cedar Street.
Grand larceny, 11 p.m. April 23, unit block of West 7th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 11 p.m. April 28, 2100 block of 7th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 12:18 p.m. Monday, 200 block of Guyan Street Rear, Guyandotte.
Petit larceny, 4:30 p.m. March 31, 1300 block of 7th Avenue.
Grand larceny, 8:12 a.m. April 30, near the corner of 4th Avenue and 2nd Street.
48-hour parking violation, 12:48 p.m. April 29, 3700 block of 4th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 8:11 a.m. Monday, 600 block of 4th Avenue.
Fraudulent use of a credit card with value less than $1,000, petit larceny, 9:45 a.m. Monday, 1300 block of 8th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Jeremy Adam Bartram, 31, was jailed at 3 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Bartram with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $20,000.
