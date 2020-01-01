HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a chimney fire that claimed the life of one man and injured a woman in Milton on Tuesday.
At about 11 a.m., firefighters were called to a fire in the 3000 block of Sansom Court in Milton, said Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle. One of the homeowners, Alice Hiles, called 911 after her house filled up with smoke. Hiles was in the home’s upstairs and her husband, Don Hiles, was downstairs.
Firefighters were able to get Alice Hiles out of the home, but Don Hiles succumbed to injuries caused by the smoke, Zerkle said. Alice Hiles was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. Zerkle was unsure about the couple’s ages, but said they were elderly.
At this time, the fire does not appear to be suspicious. Assistant State Fire Marshal Tim Chastain is investigating.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 14 incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Because the actual reports were not made available, these are the only details known:
Warrant service/execution and possession of a controlled substance, 1 a.m. Tuesday, 12th Street and 10th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 9:37 p.m. Monday, 400 block of West North Boulevard.
Paraphernalia, 8:09 p.m. Monday, 500 block of Bridge Street.
Deceased person, 5:14 p.m. Monday, 3700 block of Crane Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 1:26 p.m. Monday, 15th Street and 9 1/2 Alley.
Identity theft, 5:13 p.m. June 1, 2013, 1500 block of Charleston Avenue.
Malicious or unlawful assault, 10:30 p.m. Dec. 24, 200 block of 25th Street.
Joyriding and stolen vehicle without intent to permanently deprive, 12 p.m. Dec. 24, 2000 block of 7th Avenue.
Battery, 10:45 a.m. Monday, 4th Avenue and 6th Street.
Grand larceny, breaking and entering, stolen auto/auto theft, 1 p.m. Saturday, 1000 block of Madison Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 9:11 a.m. Monday, 2500 block of 3rd Avenue.
Burglary and entry of dwelling or outhouse, 6:40 a.m. Monday, 2900 block of 5th Avenue.
Driver or motorcycle license required, 12 a.m. Monday, 1500 block of 9th Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, 12:18 a.m. Monday, West 20th Street and Jefferson Avenue.
The following information was provided from booking records at the Western Regional Jail:
Carl Leslie Adkins III, 29, was jailed at 3 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell and Lincoln counties charged him with grand larceny, burglary, breaking and entering, driving on a suspended or revoked license and wearing no seat belt. Bond was $25,000.
William Tyler Bartram, 37, was jailed at 3 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
Lisa Marie Lemley, 39, was jailed at 11:25 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with grand larceny, possession of marijuana, fraud and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Timothy Randy Hines, 49, was jailed at 2:35 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with petite larceny and delivery of a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Vincent Frank Sardo, 24, was jailed at midnight Monday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on a felony warrant. Bond was not set.
Justin Lee Hager, 32, was jailed at 2:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with fraudulent use of an access device. Bond was $15,000.