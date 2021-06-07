HUNTINGTON — A man who drowned in the Ohio River over the weekend has been identified by police.
Police say William Klotz, 38, of Wooster, Ohio, was attempting to cool off in the river near W.Va. 2 and the YMCA Kennedy Center on Saturday evening and never resurfaced.
“This guy was in for the weekend visiting some friends. It was hot, he decided to jump in the river to cool off and accidentally drowned,” Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said.
His body was recovered around 6 p.m. Sunday by divers from the Ohio River Road Volunteer Fire Department.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 13 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available so these are the only known details.
Shoplifting first and second offense, 2:30 a.m. Monday, 800 block of 8th Street.
Warrant service/execution; possession of a controlled substance, 11 p.m. Sunday, Charles Court.
Deceased person, 4 p.m. Sunday, 400 block of 5th Avenue.
Littering; assault and battery, 1:45 p.m. Sunday, 500 block of Kinetic Drive.
Warrant service/execution; domestic battery, 12:56 p.m. Sunday, 1800 block of Doulton Avenue.
Recovered stolen auto, 12:58 p.m. Sunday, 1200 block of 25th Street.
Paraphernalia, 11:15 a.m. Saturday, 900 block of 5th Avenue.
Loitering on city property, 10:41 a.m. Friday, 400 block of 9th Street.
Towing requirements, 5:54 a.m. Sunday, 1000 block of Norway Avenue.
Destruction of property-misdemeanor, 3:47 a.m. Sunday, 1300 block of 4th Avenue.
Battery, 2 a.m. Sunday, 9th Street and Pullman Square.
Domestic battery, 2:50 a.m. Sunday, 400 block of 6th Avenue Rear.
Malicious or unlawful assault, 12:09 a.m. Sunday, 17th Street and Charleston Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Tayte Summer Damron, 28, was jailed at 8 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with battery of an officer without a weapon, assault of an officer without a weapon, improper registration, fleeing with reckless indifference and obstructing an officer. Additionally, authorities in Putnam County charged him with making terroristic threats. Bond was set at $13,800 for the charges in Cabell County and $100,000 for the charges in Putnam County.