HUNTINGTON — A 26-year-old man arrested by Huntington Police over the weekend is facing felony charges, according to reports from the Huntington Police Department and records at Western Regional Jail.

Joseph Michael Hicks, 26, was arrested after a Huntington Police Officer conducted a traffic stop late Sunday evening. Hicks was booked at Western Regional Jail at 2 a.m. Monday. Bond was not set.

Authorities in Cabell County charged him with failure to stop and a stop sign, obstructing officer, improper registration, possession with intent and SRL-miscellaneous.

The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department reported 10 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available so these are the only known details.

Found property, 8:30 p.m. Sunday, 2500 block of Washington Boulevard.

Stop sign failure to stop; obstructing officer; improper registration; possession with intent/delivery of a controlled substance, 12:10 a.m. Monday, 28th Street and Davis Street.

Brandishing, 11:20 p.m. Sunday, 800 block of 27th Street.

Open container, 6:01 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, 9th Street and 6th Avenue.

Trespass, 4:18 p.m. Sunday, 1500 block of 5th Avenue.

Insurance required SRL-miscellaneous, 4:25 p.m. Sunday, 3200 block of Riverside Drive.

Grand larceny, 12:25 p.m. Sunday, 500 block of Roby Road.

Disorderly conduct, 1:53 p.m. Sunday, 1200 block of Marcum Terrace.

Destruction of property-misdemeanor; petit larceny, 8:00 a.m. Sunday, 1500 block of Madison Avenue.

Petit larceny, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, 600 block of 9th Avenue.

The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:

Dustin Shane Heck, 28, was jailed at 8:00 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.

Tyler Jacob Lemaster, 22, was jailed at 2:40 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with breaking and entering. Bond was set at $20,000 multiple 10% and surety.

James Scott Morford, 37, was jailed at 4:40 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a person prohibited from owning a firearm. Bond was not set.

Jerry Jerome Brandon, 47, was jailed at 6:10 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with domestic battery and burglary. Bond was not set.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

